Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unharmed In Minor Car Accident In Telangana

Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unharmed In Minor Car Accident In Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's car was involved in a minor accident in Telangana while returning from Puttaparthi.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 08:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was involved in a minor car accident on Monday in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, officials confirmed. Fortunately, the actor was unharmed in the incident.

How the Accident Happened

The accident occurred while Vijay was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. According to police, another four-wheeler grazed his car, causing minor damage.

Safe and Unaffected

Following the incident, Vijay stepped out of his vehicle and continued his journey by boarding a friend’s car, ensuring he reached his destination safely.

 

Vijay Deverakonda Visits Prasanthi Nilayam 

Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram with his family on Sunday, shortly after reports of his engagement with actress Rashmika Mandanna surfaced.

Engagement Speculations

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika got engaged on October 3 at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in a private ceremony attended by close family members. While neither of them has officially confirmed the engagement, sources suggest the couple is planning a destination wedding in February 2026.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rashmika Vijay Deverakonda (@rashmika_vijaydeverakonda)

Professional Front

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy drama Kingdom, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

 

 

 

 

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda
Read more
