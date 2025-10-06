Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unharmed In Minor Car Accident In Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was involved in a minor car accident on Monday in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana, officials confirmed. Fortunately, the actor was unharmed in the incident.

How the Accident Happened

The accident occurred while Vijay was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. According to police, another four-wheeler grazed his car, causing minor damage.

Safe and Unaffected

Following the incident, Vijay stepped out of his vehicle and continued his journey by boarding a friend’s car, ensuring he reached his destination safely.

A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn. pic.twitter.com/bTyXyvNYrJ — Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 6, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda Visits Prasanthi Nilayam

Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram with his family on Sunday, shortly after reports of his engagement with actress Rashmika Mandanna surfaced.

Engagement Speculations

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika got engaged on October 3 at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in a private ceremony attended by close family members. While neither of them has officially confirmed the engagement, sources suggest the couple is planning a destination wedding in February 2026.

Professional Front

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu spy drama Kingdom, which is currently streaming on Netflix.