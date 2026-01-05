Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Veteran Tamil Director Bharathiraja Hospitalised With Lung Infection, Health Condition Stable

Veteran Tamil Director Bharathiraja Hospitalised With Lung Infection, Health Condition Stable

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja has been hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness. Doctors confirm his condition is stable as he undergoes treatment in the ICU.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)

The health condition of veteran Tamil film director and actor Bharathiraja, who has been hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness, is stable, the hospital announced today.

In a medical bulletin, MGM Healthcare, the hospital where the veteran director is currently receiving treatment, said, "Mr Bharthiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical Care Unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts."

The hospital further added, "His condition is stable and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical Care Unit."

Meanwhile, senior professionals from the film industry including directors R K Selvamani, director and actor Seeman, producer and actor Chitra Laxmanan, directors Lingusamy, Ameer, A R Murugadoss and Seenu Ramasamy chose to call on the veteran director at the hospital on Monday.

In a video clip, director R K Selvamani, soon after calling on the family of the veteran director in the hospital, said, "We came down to meet director Bharathiraja. For the last few days, there have been wrong reports on social media and in a section of the media regarding his health. We wanted to clarify the status and therefore called on him today.

"We met the doctor providing treatment to the director. The doctor informed us that director Bharathiraja is in the Intensive Care Unit. All his body organs are functioning well. He has had a bout of Pneumonia and he is in a stable condition," the director explained.

Selvamani further said, "When we requested the doctor if we could see director Bharathiraja, he said that yesterday, a lot of visitors had called on the director and as a result, his infection had increased. Therefore, he clarified that they were not allowing anyone to reduce the infection. At present, director Bharathiraja is stable."

"Some people out of eagerness or some people harbouring bad intentions are spreading false rumours. If you truly have affection for the veteran director, please pray for him as it will in a way aid his recovery. Please don't share false rumours. Irrespective of the news, the family members or the hospital will give it to you. Before that, don't share news out of your own accord. We have met all the family members and also the chief doctor and enquired about his (Bharathiraja's) health. We have requested them to issue a medical bulletin daily to stop false rumours from spreading," the director explained.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

 

 

 

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
