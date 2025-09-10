Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Blessed With Baby Boy, Chiranjeevi Welcomes Grandnephew

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaVarun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Blessed With Baby Boy, Chiranjeevi Welcomes Grandnephew

Tollywood’s celebrated couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, have stepped into a new phase of life as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
The big announcement

The Ghani actor shared the joyful news with fans on Instagram, posting a monochrome picture straight from the hospital. In the photo, Lavanya is seen cradling their newborn while Varun plants a kiss on her forehead. He captioned it, "Our little man (Blue heart emojis) 10.09.2025."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Chiranjeevi’s warm welcome to new member of the family

The Konidela family patriarch, megastar Chiranjeevi, extended his blessings to the new parents with a heartfelt post. "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents," he wrote.

Chiranjeevi also shared an endearing picture of himself holding the newborn while Varun stood proudly beside him. "Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he added.

For those unfamiliar, Varun is the son of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, actor and producer Nagendra Babu.

Industry friends congratulate the couple

The happy news drew a flood of congratulatory messages from Tollywood colleagues and friends. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, commented, "Congratulations...sooooo happpy."

Actor Shriya Saran wrote, "Congratulations so happy !!!!" while Rakul Preet Singh shared, "Congratulations guys (Red heart emojis) so happy for you both."

Sundeep Kishan also joined in, writing, "Congratulations," along with two heart emojis.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023. Earlier this May, the couple had revealed their pregnancy news with a charming black-and-white Instagram post featuring their hands and a tiny baby shoe, captioned, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon."

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
