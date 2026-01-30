Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli has finally dropped the official release date poster of his much-anticipated mythology-infused sci-fi film Varanasi. The filmmaker, known for RRR, took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer will hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

But while the date reveal thrilled fans, the poster itself triggered an unexpected online debate. Social media users quickly pointed out a striking visual resemblance between the Varanasi poster and the artwork of the 1998 Hollywood disaster film Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder and starring Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Maximilian Schell and Morgan Freeman.

Fans Question Visual Similarity With ‘Deep Impact’

The comparison began gaining traction as a fan juxtaposed both posters side by side. Deep Impact revolved around an impending comet collision with Earth, and its promotional artwork prominently featured a celestial body looming over the planet. The Varanasi poster appears to echo a similar interstellar visual grammar.

While the storyline of Varanasi remains largely under wraps, the cosmic imagery in the poster suggests a narrative that may involve space or celestial events. This visual overlap has led to conversations online about whether the design inspiration crossed into imitation territory.

Why ‘7 April 2027’ Was Trending a Day Earlier

Interestingly, the release date had already begun trending before Rajamouli’s official announcement. Posters and hoardings of Varanasi had appeared across Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, with the date “7 April 2027” prominently displayed. Locals photographed these hoardings and shared them online, fuelling speculation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had flagged the chatter earlier, writing, “SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biggie ‘Varanasi’ to release on April 7, 2027?” He followed it up by noting, “There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.”

He also indicated that an official confirmation was imminent as the city had been filled with promotional material hinting at the date.

First Look Reveals Characters and Visual Tone

Beyond the poster controversy, the makers have revealed key character visuals. Mahesh Babu plays Rudra and is depicted seated on Nandi with a trident in hand, presenting a powerful, mythological persona. Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini, shown in a saree holding a gun. Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of Kumbha.

With the cast reveal, mythology-driven imagery, and a now-confirmed release date, Varanasi has succeeded in dominating online conversation. Whether the poster similarity debate fades or intensifies, the film has firmly entered public discourse well ahead of its release.