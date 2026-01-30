Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Did Rajamouli Copy A '90s Hollywood Poster? 'Varanasi' Release Date Reveal Has Fans Pointing To THIS Movie

Did Rajamouli Copy A '90s Hollywood Poster? 'Varanasi' Release Date Reveal Has Fans Pointing To THIS Movie

Rajamouli’s Varanasi poster reveal sets April 7 release, but fans spot striking similarities with a '90s doomsday movie, sparking online debate over the visual design.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli has finally dropped the official release date poster of his much-anticipated mythology-infused sci-fi film Varanasi. The filmmaker, known for RRR, took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer will hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

But while the date reveal thrilled fans, the poster itself triggered an unexpected online debate. Social media users quickly pointed out a striking visual resemblance between the Varanasi poster and the artwork of the 1998 Hollywood disaster film Deep Impact, directed by Mimi Leder and starring Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave, Maximilian Schell and Morgan Freeman.

Fans Question Visual Similarity With ‘Deep Impact’

The comparison began gaining traction as a fan juxtaposed both posters side by side. Deep Impact revolved around an impending comet collision with Earth, and its promotional artwork prominently featured a celestial body looming over the planet. The Varanasi poster appears to echo a similar interstellar visual grammar.

While the storyline of Varanasi remains largely under wraps, the cosmic imagery in the poster suggests a narrative that may involve space or celestial events. This visual overlap has led to conversations online about whether the design inspiration crossed into imitation territory.

Why ‘7 April 2027’ Was Trending a Day Earlier

Interestingly, the release date had already begun trending before Rajamouli’s official announcement. Posters and hoardings of Varanasi had appeared across Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, with the date “7 April 2027” prominently displayed. Locals photographed these hoardings and shared them online, fuelling speculation.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had flagged the chatter earlier, writing, “SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biggie ‘Varanasi’ to release on April 7, 2027?” He followed it up by noting, “There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.”

He also indicated that an official confirmation was imminent as the city had been filled with promotional material hinting at the date.

First Look Reveals Characters and Visual Tone

Beyond the poster controversy, the makers have revealed key character visuals. Mahesh Babu plays Rudra and is depicted seated on Nandi with a trident in hand, presenting a powerful, mythological persona. Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns to Indian cinema as Mandakini, shown in a saree holding a gun. Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the role of Kumbha.

With the cast reveal, mythology-driven imagery, and a now-confirmed release date, Varanasi has succeeded in dominating online conversation. Whether the poster similarity debate fades or intensifies, the film has firmly entered public discourse well ahead of its release.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the release date of the movie Varanasi?

The much-anticipated film Varanasi is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2027.

What is the controversy surrounding the Varanasi movie poster?

The poster for Varanasi has drawn criticism for its striking visual resemblance to the artwork of the 1998 Hollywood film Deep Impact.

Who are the main actors in the movie Varanasi?

The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran also features in the cast.

Why was the release date of Varanasi trending before the official announcement?

Posters and hoardings displaying the release date

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Entertainment Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli VARANASI
