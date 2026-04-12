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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaUstaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Film?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Film?

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh is set for its OTT release on Netflix after its theatrical run. The action-comedy, directed by Harish Shankar, will stream in multiple languages.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ustaad Bhagat Singh film confirms digital release details.
  • Movie to stream on Netflix starting April 16.
  • Available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.
  • Action-comedy features Pawan Kalyan in lead role.

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to arrive on OTT, and fans finally have a clear update on when and where they can watch it online. The action-comedy, which created strong buzz during its theatrical run, is now gearing up for its digital release. The announcement has once again pushed the film back into the spotlight, especially among fans who missed it in theatres and are waiting for its streaming premiere.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Date Out

The film, directed by Harish Shankar and produced on a grand scale, follows a high-energy mix of action, drama, and mass entertainment. After its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the movie saw a mixed response from audiences, though Pawan Kalyan’s performance and screen presence remained one of its biggest highlights. Now, with its OTT arrival confirmed, the makers are hoping for a wider reach and renewed interest from home audiences. 

The makers posted on social media,'' "The name is Bhagat, but his revolution is his identity. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam," Sharing excitement over the OTT release, the makers have highlighted that the film will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, allowing it to reach a pan-India audience. This multilingual release is expected to boost viewership significantly on the streaming platform.

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About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh revolves around a fearless cop who takes on powerful enemies while balancing duty, justice, and personal struggles. Packed with commercial elements, the film is designed as a mass entertainer with strong elevation scenes and emotional moments. With its OTT debut, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to find a fresh audience online, giving fans of Pawan Kalyan another chance to enjoy his larger-than-life performance from the comfort of their homes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Ustaad Bhagat Singh be available on OTT?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be available on Netflix starting April 16th.

Where can I watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh online?

You can watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix.

In which languages will Ustaad Bhagat Singh be available on streaming?

The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

What is the plot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

The film follows a fearless cop who confronts powerful enemies while balancing duty, justice, and personal struggles.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Kalyan Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release
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