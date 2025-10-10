Trisha Krishnan Claps Back At Rumours Of Her Marriage To Businessman: 'Plan Honeymoon Too'

Actress Trisha Krishnan has had enough of speculation about her personal life. Recently, rumours suggesting she had tied the knot with a Chandigarh-based businessman began circulating on social media—but Trisha was quick to put them to rest.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she quipped, “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to plan the honeymoon too (fed up emoticon).”

A life under constant scrutiny

Trisha’s personal life has long been a subject of media fascination. She was once linked to actor Rana Daggubati and was previously engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian. The couple exchanged rings in 2015 but ended the engagement shortly thereafter.

Her professional and personal camaraderie with actor Vijay has also attracted attention. The two have shared the screen in hits like Ghilli and Leo, and she made a cameo appearance in The GOAT. Vijay, married to Sangeetha since 1999, has two children, Sanjay and Divya. Speculation about Trisha and Vijay dating resurfaced when she posted a playful elevator selfie wishing him a happy 50th birthday.

Earlier this year, she shared a charming picture of Vijay playing with her dog, Izzy, captioned, “Happy Birthday bestest (hug and evil eye emojis).” Fans quickly picked up on the warmth between them, reigniting rumours.

A busy year and big projects ahead

Trisha Krishnan has a packed slate of films lined up, continuing her dominance in South Indian cinema. She will be seen alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in director Vassishta’s much-anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer Vishwambhara, where she plays the female lead. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, the film promises a cinematic spectacle blending mythology, emotion, and a story that Chiranjeevi says will appeal to children and to the child in every adult. Vishwambhara is scheduled for a summer 2026 release.

In addition, Trisha stars opposite actor Suriya in Karuppu, directed by R J Balaji and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. An action-packed entertainer, Karuppu sees Suriya in the role of a lawyer named Saravanan. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, and Tamil talents Yogi Babu and Natty. Music is composed by rising star Sai Abhyankkar, with cinematography by GK Vishnu, known for his work in blockbuster films such as Bigil, Jawan, and Mersal.

This year alone, Trisha has appeared in Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, and Thug Life, showcasing her versatility across genres. With Vishwambhara and Karuppu on the horizon, the actress is all set to further cement her position as one of South Indian cinema’s leading stars.