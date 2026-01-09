Is The Raja Saab Worth Watching? Twitter Gives Prabhas Film A Mixed Verdict

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaIs The Raja Saab Worth Watching? Twitter Gives Prabhas Film A Mixed Verdict

Early Twitter reactions to Prabhas’ The Raja Saab are mixed, with criticism for weak writing but praise for the climax and lead performance.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas’ much-hyped pan-India horror comedy The Raja Saab has finally arrived in theatres, and early audience reactions suggest a sharply divided response. Directed by Maruthi, the film hit the big screen on January 9 and quickly became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers sharing contrasting opinions on its story, execution and performances.

While a large section of social media users expressed disappointment over the film’s writing and horror elements, others found redeeming value in Prabhas’ screen presence and the film’s climax.

Viewers Call Out Weak Writing and Forced Horror

Several early reactions criticised The Raja Saab for failing to live up to expectations. One post read, “Below-par outing overall. Weak screenplay and outdated storytelling drag the film down. The horror elements never really land, making the narrative feel flat. Poor VFX and low production quality further hurt the experience. #Prabhas appears dull and under-utilised, while the love track is a complete misfire. Thaman’s music is just about okay. A few palace comedy moments offer minor relief, but the film is too lengthy and largely boring. VERY DISAPPOINTING.” Another user bluntly called it “DISASTER Loading”.

 

Another viewer wrote, “Watch at Your Risk… A Royal Mess of Scares and Confusion it’s okaish. the horror feels forced, drama drags with confusing twists that don’t land, and the narrative loses steam fast.”

Some posts went further, tagging the film as an “ultra disaster” and calling it “one of the worst film”.

Missed Potential and Trailer Discrepancies

A recurring complaint among viewers was that the concept showed promise but faltered in execution. One user noted, “The Raja Saab had an exciting idea but collapses in execution. Prabhas carries it with humour and emotion, while forced comedy, romance & zero horror turn a promising concept into a missed opportunity. Just wait for #Spirit.”

Others questioned missing visuals teased earlier, writing, “#TheRajaSaab why is this old #Prabhas𓃵 look missing in the film? Would this scene be added later? Why reveal this look in first place? Also no justification for joker look in climax. Disappointed.”

Climax and Prabhas Win Over Some Fans

Despite the criticism, a section of the audience highlighted the film’s final act as its strongest point. One post read, “#TheRajaSaab: A mixed bag. #Prabhas is back with a solid performance and great screen presence! The concept had so much potential,but execution felt messy & disappointing.”

Another viewer wrote, “First half drags, second half works. Prabhas looks great, some fun moments, mixed climax.”

Praising the lead actor, a fan shared, “#Prabhas delivers a refreshing comeback in a lighthearted, stylish, and playful role… The climax (last 30–45 minutes) is the film’s biggest USP — power-packed, emotional, and visually grand.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas alongside Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, marking Prabhas’ return to the big screen in a horror-comedy avatar.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Prabhas Horror Comedy The Raja Saab Twitter Review Prabhas The Raja Saab Review Raja Saab X Review Prabhas Latest Film Review
