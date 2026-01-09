The Raja Saab Makers Reject Bhool Bhulaiyaa Comparisons Ahead Of Prabhas Film Release

Prabhas’ long-awaited horror comedy The Raja Saab finally arrived in cinemas on January 9, opening to packed theatres and strong initial buzz. However, alongside the excitement, the film has also found itself at the centre of online comparisons with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ever since the trailer dropped, viewers have drawn parallels between the two films, citing common elements such as a palace backdrop, the presence of a ghost, and the role of a psychiatrist.

Now, the makers and cast of The Raja Saab have responded to the chatter, firmly dismissing any claims that the film borrows from the popular psychological horror franchise.

Makers Clarify: ‘A Completely Different World’

In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer T. G. Vishwa Prasad addressed the ongoing speculation and emphasised that The Raja Saab stands apart in both concept and execution. According to him, the Prabhas-led film has been mounted as a large-scale fantasy horror tailored to suit the stature of its lead actor.

“We had to design a fantasy keeping India’s biggest star in mind. So, it is significantly different in terms of visual elements as well as the background story,” he said.

The producer stressed that while surface-level similarities may exist in the genre, the narrative and world-building of The Raja Saab are rooted in fantasy rather than realism.

Cast Weighs In on the Comparisons

Actor Riddhi Kumar also shared her perspective on the comparisons with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, acknowledging her admiration for the Akshay Kumar-starrer while highlighting the creative differences between the two films.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an incredible film—I love it—but it was very realistically grounded. It was set in a real palace, in a real situation, with real people. The Raja Saab has a psychological element too, but it also ventures into a fantasy world. The whole point of fantasy is to create something that has never existed,” she said.

Nidhhi Agerwal echoed a similar sentiment, adding that she hopes The Raja Saab “creates the kind of impact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa did.”

Why Bhool Bhulaiyaa Remains a Benchmark

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological horror comedy and the Hindi remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu. Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in iconic roles, the film went on to become a box office hit and later achieved cult status despite mixed reviews at the time of release.

About The Raja Saab

Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film features Prabhas in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Positioned as a fantasy horror comedy, the film hit theatres today and is expected to draw significant crowds over the coming days.