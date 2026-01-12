The box office journey of a big-scale film is often defined not by its opening day alone, but by how it holds once the initial excitement settles. By that standard, The Raja Saab has completed its first major test. The Prabhas-led horror comedy wrapped up its opening weekend with a worldwide gross of ₹158 crore, signalling a slowdown after a strong start but maintaining a competitive position among recent Telugu releases.

Released amid high expectations, the film benefited from strong curiosity on day one. However, as the weekend progressed, collections showed a visible dip. Even so, the cumulative figures indicate that the film remains commercially viable and is inching toward its next box office benchmark.

Opening Day Boost Sets the Tone

The Raja Saab made its global debut on Friday with a ₹100 crore worldwide opening. While this figure marked Prabhas’ weakest post-pandemic opening, it was still strong enough to place the film among the bigger Telugu launches of the year. The opening-day surge was largely driven by the actor’s fan following and the novelty of the horror-comedy genre.

However, sustaining that momentum proved challenging. The film saw a noticeable correction on Saturday, especially in overseas markets, while domestic collections in India dropped by 51 percent compared to Friday.

Weekend Trends Show Decline, But Totals Stay Strong

The downward trend continued on Sunday. Indian box office numbers slipped by another 20 percent, reflecting the waning of opening-day curiosity. By the end of the third day, the film had collected ₹109 crore net in India, which translates to approximately ₹130 crore gross.

Internationally, the film found some support from the US market. Despite the overall dip, overseas earnings crossed the $3 million mark, helping stabilise the worldwide total. When domestic and international figures were combined, The Raja Saab ended day three with a global gross of ₹158 crore.

How It Compares With Recent Releases

Despite the slowdown, the weekend total has placed The Raja Saab ahead of several recent Telugu releases. The film has already surpassed Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, which concluded its theatrical run at around ₹128 crore worldwide. It has also edged past Mirai, which finished near the ₹150 crore mark globally.

What Lies Ahead

Trade analysts expect a typical Monday dip, which is standard for major releases after the weekend rush. However, the upcoming Sankranti holiday could provide some mid-week relief and help the film stabilise its run. Current projections suggest that The Raja Saab is likely to cross the ₹200 crore worldwide milestone in the coming days, even if collections remain uneven.

About the Film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab blends elements of horror and comedy and was positioned as a mass entertainer powered by Prabhas’ star appeal. While it has not maintained its opening-day pace, the opening weekend numbers confirm that audience interest remains alive.