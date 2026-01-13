Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaThe Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Sees Massive Drop, Recovery Unlikely

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Sees Massive Drop, Recovery Unlikely

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab sees a massive 65% drop on day 4, failing the crucial Monday test and raising doubts over box office recovery.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas’ much-anticipated film The Raja Saab is facing a grim reality at the box office, with its collections witnessing a sharp and sustained decline by day four. After an underwhelming opening weekend, the Maruthi-directed entertainer suffered a major setback on its first Monday, recording a steep fall of nearly 65% in domestic collections compared to Sunday.

The film had already shown worrying signs over the weekend, registering successive drops of 51% and 26% on Saturday and Sunday respectively. By day four, The Raja Saab earned nearly 88% less than its opening day figures, raising serious concerns about its theatrical future.

Monday Numbers Signal Trouble in Key Markets

Despite opening to ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day — largely driven by Prabhas’ star power — the momentum failed to sustain beyond Friday. On Monday, the film managed to collect just ₹6.60 crore net in India, indicating a poor hold on weekdays.

The Hindi belt contributed only ₹1.75 crore, while the Tamil version performed even worse, earning a negligible ₹7 lakh. By the end of day four, the film’s total domestic net collection stood at ₹114.60 crore, translating to approximately ₹137 crore gross in India.

Overseas performance offered limited relief. Thanks to a strong initial response in the United States, The Raja Saab has so far earned over $3.5 million internationally. Combining domestic and overseas figures, the film’s worldwide gross after four days stands at around ₹170 crore.

Recovery Looks Unlikely Given Budget and Comparisons

Industry trackers suggest that the road ahead for The Raja Saab appears challenging. The film is currently tracking below the fourth-day performance of Saaho and Adipurush, both of which had managed to collect over ₹15 crore net on day four despite significant drops. In contrast, The Raja Saab has failed to reach even half that figure.

Given its reportedly massive budget of approximately ₹350 crore, trade analysts believe that the film’s chances of breaking even are slim unless there is an unexpected turnaround in the coming days.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marked Prabhas’ return to a family-oriented entertainer after more than a decade, following a string of high-octane action films post Baahubali. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.

However, negative critical reception and lukewarm audience response have significantly dented its box office prospects, despite initial curiosity around the actor’s “vintage” avatar.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Raja Saab Box Office The Raja Saab Worldwide Collection The Raja Saab Day 4 Collection Prabhas Box Office Performance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Advertisement

Videos

India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
BMC Elections: Pawar’s Party to Contest Alone, Warns of Growing Money Power in Civic Polls
Maharashtra Civic Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Bike Rally in Nagpur on Final Day of Campaigning
Delhi News: Firing Outside Gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra: High-Stakes BMC Elections as Campaigning Ends Ahead of January 15 Voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget