The Raja Saab Box Office Day 4: Prabhas Film Sees Massive Drop, Recovery Unlikely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas’ much-anticipated film The Raja Saab is facing a grim reality at the box office, with its collections witnessing a sharp and sustained decline by day four. After an underwhelming opening weekend, the Maruthi-directed entertainer suffered a major setback on its first Monday, recording a steep fall of nearly 65% in domestic collections compared to Sunday.

The film had already shown worrying signs over the weekend, registering successive drops of 51% and 26% on Saturday and Sunday respectively. By day four, The Raja Saab earned nearly 88% less than its opening day figures, raising serious concerns about its theatrical future.

Monday Numbers Signal Trouble in Key Markets

Despite opening to ₹100 crore worldwide on its first day — largely driven by Prabhas’ star power — the momentum failed to sustain beyond Friday. On Monday, the film managed to collect just ₹6.60 crore net in India, indicating a poor hold on weekdays.

The Hindi belt contributed only ₹1.75 crore, while the Tamil version performed even worse, earning a negligible ₹7 lakh. By the end of day four, the film’s total domestic net collection stood at ₹114.60 crore, translating to approximately ₹137 crore gross in India.

Overseas performance offered limited relief. Thanks to a strong initial response in the United States, The Raja Saab has so far earned over $3.5 million internationally. Combining domestic and overseas figures, the film’s worldwide gross after four days stands at around ₹170 crore.

Recovery Looks Unlikely Given Budget and Comparisons

Industry trackers suggest that the road ahead for The Raja Saab appears challenging. The film is currently tracking below the fourth-day performance of Saaho and Adipurush, both of which had managed to collect over ₹15 crore net on day four despite significant drops. In contrast, The Raja Saab has failed to reach even half that figure.

Given its reportedly massive budget of approximately ₹350 crore, trade analysts believe that the film’s chances of breaking even are slim unless there is an unexpected turnaround in the coming days.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab marked Prabhas’ return to a family-oriented entertainer after more than a decade, following a string of high-octane action films post Baahubali. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.

However, negative critical reception and lukewarm audience response have significantly dented its box office prospects, despite initial curiosity around the actor’s “vintage” avatar.