Telugu Actor Sivaji Withdraws Remarks After Telangana Women’s Commission Summons

Telugu actor Sivaji appeared before the Telangana State Commission for Women in Hyderabad on Saturday after being summoned over controversial remarks he made about women during a recent film promotional event. The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the comments, which sparked widespread criticism on social media and in public discourse.

According to an official statement released after the inquiry, Sivaji expressed regret over his remarks and accepted that his statements were inappropriate. During the proceedings, he assured the Commission that he would completely retract his comments and remain mindful of dignity and respect towards women in the future.

“He stated that he was withdrawing his comments in their entirety and assured that hereafter he would speak about and behave towards women with dignity and respect," the release said.

What Prompted the Commission’s Action

The controversy traces back to December 22, when Sivaji attended a promotional event for his upcoming film Dhandoraa. While addressing the gathering, the actor made remarks regarding women’s clothing that soon triggered backlash for being regressive and for shifting accountability away from safety concerns.

At the event, Sivaji had said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

He further added, “People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. They feel like saying, ‘You wretched woman! Why are you wearing such awful clothes? Couldn’t you wear some decent clothes instead?’ A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart. Freedom is precious; don’t lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

Commission Questions Clothing-Safety Narrative

During the inquiry, Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada questioned Sivaji on the rationale behind linking harassment or public behaviour to women’s attire. She reportedly sought clarity on how such reasoning could be justified and highlighted that such narratives often divert attention from systemic safety failures.

The Commission observed that in incidents involving harassment, blame is frequently redirected towards women’s clothing rather than examining lapses in event management or accountability of organisers.

Sivaji’s Clarification and Apology

On December 23, a day after the event, Sivaji released a video on X acknowledging that he had used two “unparliamentary" words during his speech. He apologised for the remarks, stating that they were spoken inadvertently. He later clarified that his intention was not to generalise about all women but to caution actresses during public appearances, referring to recent incidents in which two female actors were reportedly mobbed at separate events in Hyderabad.

However, the Commission maintained that such statements are harmful to societal attitudes and undermine women’s dignity. It also advised filmmakers to be responsible in the portrayal of women and directed event organisers to ensure adequate safety and security arrangements for women artistes.