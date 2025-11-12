Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTelangana Minister Konda Surekha Withdraws Remarks On Nagarjuna: ‘Never Intended To Hurt His Family’

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Withdraws Remarks On Nagarjuna: ‘Never Intended To Hurt His Family’

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has withdrawn her controversial remarks about actor Nagarjuna and his family after a defamation case.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Telangana Endowment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha has withdrawn her statement about popular actor Nagarjuna and his family.

Facing a defamation case filed by the actor last year, the minister took to 'X' to clarify that the statement she made was not intended to hurt him or his family member.

"I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to Nagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members," the minister said.

"I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she added.

The minister had made the controversial statement on October 2 last year, blaming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) for the divorce between Nagarjuna's actor son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Following the minister's remarks, Samantha issued a statement clarifying that her divorce was with mutual consent.

She urged the minister not to trivialise her journey and to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy.

Konda Surekha later posted on 'X' that she was withdrawing her comments. The minister said that her comments were not meant to hurt her sentiments but to question a leader's belittling of women.

However, Nagarjuna filed a petition in a city court under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He stated that the minister's remarks harmed his family's dignity and reputation.

Nagarjuna had said that the minister had made disrespectful comments about his family, particularly regarding the divorce of his son, Naga Chaitanya, from Samantha.

The actor complained that Konda Sureskha’s remarks tarnished his family’s reputation, which has been built over decades through their work in the film industry and social service initiatives.

Though KTR had issued a legal notice asking the minister to retract her statement and apologise, she said she was standing by her comments about the BRS leader.

Following this, KTR also initiated defamation proceedings against the minister.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nagarjuna Naga Chaitanya KTR Samantha Ruth Prabhu Konda Surekha Akkineni Family
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
India
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer | WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget