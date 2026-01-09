Tamil Survival Drama Gevi Enters Oscars 2026 Race, Becomes Eligible For 98th Academy Awards

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaTamil Survival Drama Gevi Enters Oscars 2026 Race, Becomes Eligible For 98th Academy Awards

Tamil survival drama Gevi, directed by Tamizh Dhayalan and inspired by true events, has officially entered the Oscars 2026 race after being uploaded to the Academy Screening Room.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
Director Tamizh Dhayalan's gripping survival drama 'Gevi', featuring Aadhavan and Sheela in the lead, has now officially entered the race for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026), becoming eligible for consideration in the Academy Awards nomination process.

Directed by Tamil Dhayalan and produced by Artuptriangles Film Kampany, 'Gevi' is a powerful survival drama inspired by true events. The film is set against the rugged landscapes of the Western Ghats and tells a compelling story of survival and fight for justice.

The film revolves around a couple living in a rural village near Kodaikanal and explores resilience, justice, and human endurance against the unforgiving forces of nature.

'Gevi' features actors Aadhavan and Sheela in the lead roles. The lead pair has been supported by an ensemble cast that included Jacqueline Lydia, Jeeva Subramanian, B. Ganesh, Vivek Mohan, and Umar Farook.

Deeply rooted in the cultural, social, and environmental realities of rural India, Gevi presented a universally resonant narrative driven by emotional depth and cinematic scale.

The film has been successfully uploaded to the Academy Screening Room (ASR), the secure digital platform through which Academy members view eligible films while voting for the final nominations.

Commenting on the film’s Oscar journey, producer Jagan Jayasurya said: “As the producer of 'Gevi', I believe the film possesses the scale, craft, and emotional resonance that align strongly with the Academy’s Best Picture sensibilities. The film’s reception to date has reinforced our confidence that 'Gevi' can compete meaningfully at the highest level, and we are now seeking to engage in a focused, well-structured awards campaign.”

As an official contender for the 2026 Academy Awards, 'Gevi' joins other notable Indian entries, including the shortlisted 'Homebound'. Academy members will cast their votes for final nominations from January 12 to January 16, 2026, with the official list of nominees set to be announced on January 22, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

