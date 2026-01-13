The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has launched a sharp attack on actor Sivakarthikeyan’s newly released film Parasakthi, demanding that authorities step in to ban the movie over what it claims are serious distortions of historical facts associated with the Congress party. The controversy has erupted just days after the film’s theatrical release on January 10, turning the spotlight on its political messaging rather than its cinematic merits.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi is set during the turbulent 1960s, focusing on student movements and the anti-Hindi agitations that shaped Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. However, despite clearing the censor board with as many as 25 cuts, the film has failed to escape scrutiny from political quarters.

Youth Congress Flags “Partisan Narrative”

At the centre of the row is Tamil Nadu Youth Congress vice president Arun Bhaskar, who accused the film of pushing a biased political line. He described Parasakthi as a “pro-DMK film” that advances a “pro-Tamil, anti-Hindu” narrative, arguing that cinema should not be used to rewrite or selectively interpret history, as per India Today.

Bhaskar objected to a sequence that implies official post office forms in 1965 were available only in Hindi. He rejected this portrayal outright, calling it “a complete fabrication” designed to portray the Congress party in a negative light.

Objections Over Indira Gandhi Portrayal

Another major point of contention is the depiction of Sivakarthikeyan’s character meeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Coimbatore to oppose Hindi imposition. According to Bhaskar, such an interaction never occurred. He further criticised a dramatic scene showing a burning train in the presence of Gandhi, questioning its historical credibility, reported Times Now.

Bhaskar dismissed the scene as “utter nonsense” and categorically stated, “Indira Gandhi never visited Coimbatore on February 12, 1965.”

Call For Protests and Scene Removal

Demanding immediate corrective action, Bhaskar urged that the disputed scenes be removed from the film and called upon party members to mobilise protests using the hashtag #BanParasakthiMovie. He maintained that creative freedom cannot come at the cost of factual accuracy, especially when dealing with sensitive political history.

So far, the makers of Parasakthi have not issued any response to the allegations raised by the Youth Congress.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, with Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela playing pivotal characters. It also features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Sathish Suriya. The narrative revolves around two brothers whose lives are deeply affected by the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu—an era that continues to evoke strong political emotions even today.