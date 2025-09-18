Tamil Actor Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46; Film Industry Mourns His Loss

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles, passed away at the age of 46, leaving fans and the film fraternity in shock. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after collapsing on a film set.

Despite being closely monitored in the ICU following fluctuations in blood pressure, his health deteriorated further, and he succumbed to his illness earlier today.

Kamal Haasan’s Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Kamal Haasan paid an emotional tribute to Robo Shankar in Tamil through a post on X, which roughly translates to:

"Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. You're my younger brother. Will you just leave me and go? Your job is done, you left. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours."

A self-proclaimed fan of Kamal Haasan, Robo Shankar often met the veteran actor to seek blessings before starting any new work. He celebrated Kamal Haasan’s successes like his own.

Final Rites

Robo Shankar’s body will be brought to his residence in Chennai's Valasaravakkam tonight. His last rites will be performed in the city on Friday. He is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Robo Shankar, daughter Indraja Shankar, and family.

Health Concerns in Recent Months

The Maari actor had recently battled jaundice and lost significant weight during recovery. His lean appearance during this time had sparked concern among fans. However, he bounced back to work and was last seen on Sun TV's cooking-based reality show Top Cooku Dupe Cooku, before being eliminated.

Robo Shankar’s Career Journey

Robo Shankar became a familiar name in both Tamil cinema and television. He earned the nickname “Robo” after his robot dance acts during stage shows in villages and on television programs.

He began his film career in 1997 with a string of uncredited roles, including one in Rajinikanth's Padayappa. His breakthrough came with Vijay Sethupathi’s Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, which brought him widespread recognition.

Some of his most notable films include Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari, Velainu Vandhutta Vellakaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Si3, Pa Paandi, Velaikkaran, Visvasam, Irumbu Thirai, and Singapore Saloon, among others.

A Loss Felt Deeply

Robo Shankar’s sudden demise at just 46 has left the film industry and his countless fans in grief. Known for bringing laughter and joy through his performances, his absence will be deeply felt in Tamil cinema.