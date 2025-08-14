Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Supreme Court Cancels Kannada Star Darshan's Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Supreme Court cancels Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail in Renukaswamy murder case, citing serious charges and potential witness influence.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in a murder case. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan passed the order, overturning an earlier ruling by the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Mahadevan, while delivering the verdict, noted, “We considered the grant of bail as well as cancellation, and it is evident that the high court order reflects mechanical exercise of power... The grant of bail will impact the trial, and the witnesses can be influenced.”

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala lauded his colleague’s judgment, saying, “J Mahadevan has pronounced a very erudite judgment. It is ineffable. It conveys a message that however big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Background of Darshan’s Case

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, following the murder of fan Renukaswamy, who allegedly harassed and stalked actress Pavitra Gowda, a close friend of the actor, on social media. Investigations revealed that Darshan allegedly hired men to carry out the killing in Bengaluru. Other co-accused include Pavitra Gowda, Pradoosh Rao, Jagadish alias Jaggu, Anu Kumar, Lakshman M, and Nagaraju K.

The Karnataka High Court had granted regular bail to the accused, including Darshan, on December 13, 2024. However, the Supreme Court intervened after an appeal by the state government challenging the High Court’s decision.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Manchu Appears Before ED In High-Profile Betting Apps Case

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, expressed concern over the potential influence on witnesses and the trial, noting the seriousness of the charges. The court’s order effectively set aside the High Court’s previous bail grant.

Chargesheet and Investigation

Earlier in September, Bengaluru Police filed a detailed 3,991-page chargesheet. Pavitra Gowda was named as the primary accused, with Darshan listed as the second. Other accused in the case include Pawan K, Raghavendra, Nandish, Jagadish, Anukumar, Ravi Shankar, Dhanraj D, Vinay V, Nagaraju, Laxman, Deepak, Pradosh, Karthik, Keshavamurthy, and Nikhil Nayak. The investigation highlighted the planning and execution of the murder allegedly orchestrated by the accused group.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
