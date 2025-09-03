Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSS Rajamouli's SSMB Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra To Cost ₹1,188 Crore

SS Rajamouli's SSMB Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra To Cost ₹1,188 Crore

SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is reportedly being made on a ₹1,188 crore budget, with major portions filmed across Kenya and beyond.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated next project, tentatively titled SSMB 29, continues to make headlines, not just for its star-studded cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, but also for its staggering production scale.

Shooting schedule in Kenya

According to Kenyan media reports, the film’s team recently wrapped a significant shooting schedule in Kenya, where Rajamouli also met with the country’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

A report by The Star claimed the film’s budget stands at a jaw-dropping $135 million (approx. ₹1,188 crore), describing it as “one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history.” Earlier, Kenyan outlet The Citizen pegged the budget slightly lower at $116 million (₹1,022 crore) in a July report.

Two-Part film rumours spark confusion

While speculation continues about whether SSMB 29 will be a single film or a two-part epic, The Star’s report indicated plans for a two-film franchise. The production’s Kenya leg included breathtaking backdrops like Masai Mara, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, Amboseli, and Mount Kilimanjaro.

In addition, the film is reportedly set for a global release across 120 countries, a detail echoed by Musalia Mudavadi in his social media posts about the project.

From muhurat to global ambitions

The film’s journey began with a quiet muhurat ceremony in January, followed by shooting schedules in Odisha and Hyderabad starting April. Despite the team’s efforts to maintain secrecy, several photos and videos from the sets have surfaced online.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday (August 9), Rajamouli dropped a striking poster with the tagline “Globetrotter”, leaving fans curious if it was the film’s title. The acclaimed filmmaker has promised to unveil more details about the project in November.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Priyanka Chopra Rajamouli
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget