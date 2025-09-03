SS Rajamouli's SSMB Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra To Cost ₹1,188 Crore

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated next project, tentatively titled SSMB 29, continues to make headlines, not just for its star-studded cast featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, but also for its staggering production scale.

Shooting schedule in Kenya

According to Kenyan media reports, the film’s team recently wrapped a significant shooting schedule in Kenya, where Rajamouli also met with the country’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

A report by The Star claimed the film’s budget stands at a jaw-dropping $135 million (approx. ₹1,188 crore), describing it as “one of the largest film productions in Asian cinema history.” Earlier, Kenyan outlet The Citizen pegged the budget slightly lower at $116 million (₹1,022 crore) in a July report.

Two-Part film rumours spark confusion

While speculation continues about whether SSMB 29 will be a single film or a two-part epic, The Star’s report indicated plans for a two-film franchise. The production’s Kenya leg included breathtaking backdrops like Masai Mara, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, Amboseli, and Mount Kilimanjaro.

In addition, the film is reportedly set for a global release across 120 countries, a detail echoed by Musalia Mudavadi in his social media posts about the project.

From muhurat to global ambitions

The film’s journey began with a quiet muhurat ceremony in January, followed by shooting schedules in Odisha and Hyderabad starting April. Despite the team’s efforts to maintain secrecy, several photos and videos from the sets have surfaced online.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday (August 9), Rajamouli dropped a striking poster with the tagline “Globetrotter”, leaving fans curious if it was the film’s title. The acclaimed filmmaker has promised to unveil more details about the project in November.