Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSobhita Dhulipala’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For ‘Lover’ Naga Chaitanya Wins The Internet

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For ‘Lover’ Naga Chaitanya Wins The Internet

Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday with a loving Instagram post from his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, featuring a sweet photo and heartfelt message.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday on November 23, his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, marked the day with a warm and romantic social media post dedicated to her “lover,” melting fans’ hearts instantly.

Sobhita’s Adorable Birthday Tribute

Sobhita shared a tender photo on Instagram, capturing a sweet moment from one of their holidays. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya is seen lovingly zipping her jacket in the middle of a street, highlighting their effortless chemistry.

“Happy birthday lover @chayakkineni (sic),” Sobhita wrote in the caption.

Naga Chaitanya responded to the post with a red heart emoji, adding to the charm of the moment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Their Journey Together

For those unfamiliar, Sobhita is Naga Chaitanya’s second wife. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but parted ways in 2021.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya kept their relationship private until they announced their engagement in August 2024, and they finally married in December of the same year.

First Look of ‘Vrushakarma’ Unveiled on His Birthday

To commemorate Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film released the title and first-look poster of his next drama, previously referred to as “#NC24.”

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film has officially been titled “Vrushakarma.”

Superstar Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes and shared the poster on social media, writing, “Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (sic).”

Naga Chaitanya’s Fierce Look in the New Film

In the poster, Naga Chaitanya appears in an intense and rugged avatar, showcasing his toned physique as he stands amid a dramatic fight sequence. The backdrop features a celestial eclipse, shattered structures and a war-torn landscape, hinting at a powerful storyline.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic).”

Cast and Characters

The film stars Meenakshi Chowdhury as the leading lady, with Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava playing a key role. With its striking visuals and strong cast, Vrushakarma has already sparked excitement among fans.

 

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sobhita Dhulipala Naga Chaitanya
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
'No Final Call On Chandigarh Administrative Changes': Centre Amid Political Row
Cities
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Why Is Punjab Against Centre’s Move To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240?
Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Advertisement

Videos

Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Update: FIR Filed Against 60 BLOs and Supervisors in Greater Noida Over SIR Lapses
Breaking: BJP Intensifies Mission Bengal as Mamata Battles EC Over SIR Controversy
Breaking: Akhilesh Intensifies 2027 Push, Targets BJP Over SIR Drive and BLO Pressure
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget