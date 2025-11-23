Sobhita Dhulipala’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For ‘Lover’ Naga Chaitanya Wins The Internet

As Naga Chaitanya celebrated his birthday on November 23, his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, marked the day with a warm and romantic social media post dedicated to her “lover,” melting fans’ hearts instantly.

Sobhita’s Adorable Birthday Tribute

Sobhita shared a tender photo on Instagram, capturing a sweet moment from one of their holidays. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya is seen lovingly zipping her jacket in the middle of a street, highlighting their effortless chemistry.

“Happy birthday lover @chayakkineni (sic),” Sobhita wrote in the caption.

Naga Chaitanya responded to the post with a red heart emoji, adding to the charm of the moment.

Their Journey Together

For those unfamiliar, Sobhita is Naga Chaitanya’s second wife. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but parted ways in 2021.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya kept their relationship private until they announced their engagement in August 2024, and they finally married in December of the same year.

First Look of ‘Vrushakarma’ Unveiled on His Birthday

To commemorate Naga Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film released the title and first-look poster of his next drama, previously referred to as “#NC24.”

Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film has officially been titled “Vrushakarma.”

Superstar Mahesh Babu also extended his wishes and shared the poster on social media, writing, “Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (sic).”

Naga Chaitanya’s Fierce Look in the New Film

In the poster, Naga Chaitanya appears in an intense and rugged avatar, showcasing his toned physique as he stands amid a dramatic fight sequence. The backdrop features a celestial eclipse, shattered structures and a war-torn landscape, hinting at a powerful storyline.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic).”

Cast and Characters

The film stars Meenakshi Chowdhury as the leading lady, with Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava playing a key role. With its striking visuals and strong cast, Vrushakarma has already sparked excitement among fans.