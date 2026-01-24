Slipper Thrown At Vairamuthu During Tiruppur Cultural Event, Police Intervene

What began as a formal cultural gathering in Tiruppur took an abrupt and unsettling turn when an object was hurled toward the stage during a public programme attended by celebrated Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. The unexpected act briefly disrupted proceedings, leaving attendees shocked and prompting immediate intervention by the police.

What Happened at the Tiruppur Collectorate Event

The incident occurred at the Tiruppur District Collector’s Office during the inauguration ceremony of the Kongu Arts, Literature, and Cultural Federation. Vairamuthu was present as an invited guest at the event, which was attended by members of the legal fraternity, cultural representatives, and other dignitaries.

As the programme was underway, a woman suddenly threw a slipper in the direction of the stage. While the object did not strike Vairamuthu and no injuries were reported, it landed amid the audience, creating momentary confusion and alarm. The event was briefly paused as security personnel and police officers stationed at the venue took control of the situation.

Police Action and Details About the Woman Involved

Officials stated that police acted immediately, identifying the woman and ensuring the situation did not escalate. The woman, believed to be around 45 years old, was reportedly staging a sit-in protest at the Collectorate over an unresolved personal grievance.

At the time the slipper was thrown, Vairamuthu was being welcomed by lawyers near the Collector’s Office premises. Authorities revealed that the woman is known to the local administration and has previously caused disturbances near the Collectorate and court areas.

Police also indicated that the woman was allegedly dealing with mental health-related issues. She was taken to the Tiruppur South Police Station for questioning and further inquiry. Officials confirmed that she did not pose a direct physical threat and that the incident appeared to stem from her ongoing protest and personal circumstances.

Public Safety, Mental Health and Broader Context

The episode has since reignited discussions around safety at public events, particularly those involving prominent figures. It has also highlighted the importance of addressing mental health concerns and ensuring that grievance redressal mechanisms function effectively to prevent such incidents.

Vairamuthu remains one of the most decorated lyricists in Indian cinema, with seven National Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan to his name. He is widely recognised for his collaborations with filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam, Bharathiraja and Shankar.

However, his public standing has been a subject of debate since 2018, following allegations made during the #MeToo movement by multiple women, including singer Chinmayi Sripaada. While Vairamuthu has denied the allegations, the controversy has continued to shadow his career and reportedly led to his absence from major projects like Ponniyin Selvan.