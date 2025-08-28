Singer Suchitra Alleges Domestic Abuse By Fiancé Shunmugraj: 'He Kicked Me With His Boots'

Singer Suchitra, who has often been in the spotlight for both her music and controversies, has now levelled serious allegations against her former partner Shunmugaraj, accusing him of financial fraud and misuse of her personal details. The artist has announced her intention to take legal action, declaring that she will not stop until she recovers the money she claims is owed to her.

Suchitra Alleges Betrayal and Financial Exploitation

In a video posted on social media, Suchitra said she had trusted Shunmugaraj deeply but was let down. “I really loved him. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have given him a single rupee. But now, I’m going to court. I will chase him till he pays back every single paisa," she stated firmly.

Alongside the video, the singer also uploaded a photograph of Shunmugaraj, alleging that he had wrongfully used her residential address on his Aadhaar card without her consent. She shared what she described as documentary proof of this misuse.

Social Media Backlash and Disabled Comments

While her revelations quickly gained traction online, Suchitra has since disabled comments on her social media posts, citing the need to shield herself from potential trolling and personal attacks. The singer, who has previously faced intense scrutiny during the infamous 2016 Suchi Leaks controversy, appears determined to maintain control of the narrative this time.

Back in 2016, her then-husband Karthik Kumar had claimed that her account was hacked, while Suchitra later alleged that actor Dhanush and Kumar were behind the leaks. The episode had marked a difficult phase in her personal and professional life.

Awaiting Response from Shunmugaraj

As of now, neither Shunmugaraj nor his legal representatives have issued any response to the accusations. With Suchitra openly declaring her intent to pursue the matter in court, the situation is expected to develop further in the coming weeks.