Sarvam Maya Twitter Reviews: Nivin Pauly’s Feel-Good Film Wins Praise

Actor Nivin Pauly’s latest Malayalam release Sarvam Maya has opened to an encouraging wave of positive reactions on social media, with audiences welcoming the actor back to a genre many believe suits him best — light-hearted, feel-good comedy. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also stars Aju Varghese and marks another collaboration that fans were eager to see unfold on screen.

Soon after the film hit theatres, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions, largely praising the humour, performances, and nostalgic charm that reminded them of Nivin Pauly’s earlier successful outings.

‘Pleasant and Breezy’: Audience Applauds the Humour and Tone

Several early viewers highlighted how the film delivers easy-going entertainment without trying too hard. One user reviewed the film positively, writing, “Pleasant, breezy film, where the humour works big-time. Possibly the most enjoyable Nivin Pauly film since Njandukalude. (Wasn’t a big fan of LAD). Nivin and his comedy timing and charm are the soul. The Delulu character works well. This should do well at the BO.”

The comment reflects a common sentiment among viewers — that Sarvam Maya taps into Nivin’s natural comic timing and screen presence, elements that many felt were missing in some of his recent films.

‘A Perfect Family Entertainer’: Festival-Friendly Release

Another viewer described the film as a wholesome watch suitable for audiences of all ages.

“A perfect family entertainer with an ample dose of feel-good moments, comedy, and emotional elements. #NivinPauly is back in a role where audiences love to see him. The technical aspects are spot on for the genre, and the music and background score suit the mood of the film perfectly. A film clearly targeted at family audiences for this festival season. A sure winner.”

The review also praised the technical polish of the film, indicating that the background score and music play a key role in enhancing the overall experience.

Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese’s Chemistry Shines

A significant number of reactions singled out the chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese as one of the film’s biggest strengths. One viewer wrote, “I would still rate Pachuvum Albutha vilakkum as Akhil's best work so far but #SarvamMaya is a neatly done feel good film too with many scenes that brings a smile on you and that makes you laugh. Nivin is back big time lifting a lot of scenes with his sheer comic timing. Whereas the big surprise package of the film is Riya Shibu whose scenes together with Nivin is a treat to watch.”

Another review echoed similar sentiments: “Nivin Pauly makes a solid comeback, and the film largely focuses on feel good moments and lighthearted fun. The Aju Varghese - #NivinPauly combo works well, adding charm and humour to several portions. Performances by Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu are good, while Aju’s comedy clicks in parts.”

#SarvamMaya - Pleasant, breezy film, where the humour works big-time. Possibly the most enjoyable Nivin Pauly film since Njandukalude.(Wasn’t a big fan of LAD). Nivin and his comedy timing and charm is the soul. The Delulu character works well. This should do good at the BO.♥️ pic.twitter.com/BYn74Wvey9 — Aravind (@Reflections1212) December 25, 2025

One user also noted the film’s structure, stating, “The first half is fun-filled, and the second half leans more towards emotional and feel-good moments, with the emotional connect working effectively. Overall, the movie turns out to be a pleasant feel-good entertainer.”

Another post summed up the general mood online: “#SarvamMaya - a fun filled entertaining engaging first half. So happy to watch @NivinOfficial back to comfort zone and prime charm. #NivinPauly - Aju duo stole the show with friendship vibes and natural humour — such great chemistry.”

Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest, played by Nivin Pauly, whose quiet life takes an unexpected turn after encountering a spirit. The supernatural premise gradually evolves into a journey of self-reflection and faith. Produced by Firefly Films, the movie also features Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar, and Raghunath Paleri in supporting roles.