Sandra Thomas Alleges Mammootty Urged Her To Drop Legal Fight Against KFPA

Malayalam filmmaker and actor Sandra Thomas has reignited debate within the film industry after claiming in a recent interview that veteran star Mammootty had asked her to withdraw her legal case against the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

Sandra, who was expelled from KFPA in November 2024 after questioning the silence of film bodies following the Hema Committee report, has been fighting her removal in court. Although a stay order was granted by an Ernakulam Sub Court in December, her nomination for the council’s elections was later rejected, prompting her to return to court once again.

Sandra Thomas's allegations against Mammootty

Speaking to OneIndia, Sandra opened up about her ongoing legal battle and the response she received, or didn’t receive, from senior members of the industry.

When asked if she had support from Mammootty or Mohanlal, she said, “I don’t know if I should say this, but I am still saying it. Mammuka called and asked me not to go ahead with the case. He spoke for about 3–4 hours.”

Sandra said she questioned Mammootty about whether he would give the same advice to his daughter, “I asked him one question, Mammuka, should this situation come to your daughter, would you ask her not to go ahead with the case? This will affect my future; I can’t do movies anymore, and they will not allow my films to be released in theatres. So what kind of stand are you taking? He said, it’s as per your wish then, I won’t say anything more.”

She also alleged that Mammootty later backed out of a film he had committed to doing with her. Regarding Mohanlal, she said he hasn’t spoken to her personally but added that “people close to him have been completely supportive.”

Netizens react to Sandra's claims

Sandra’s remarks quickly gained traction online, with many social media users criticising Mammootty’s alleged stance.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Strictly avoidable action from Mammootty. Had this been done by #Mohanlal, it would have been Prime Time debate for the evening. But na, #Mammootty gets the benefit of mercy from The Woke tribe of Kerala.”

Meanwhile, Mohanlal was praised by some for the support reportedly extended through his circle, further fuelling comparisons between the two superstars.