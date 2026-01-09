Sandeep Reddy Vanga Drops Clue About Spirit: Are Prabhas And Triptii Playing A Married Couple?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ever since filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first poster of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the image has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms. Fans have been closely analysing every visual element, from the characters’ body language to the objects featured in the frame, with several theories emerging online. Now, Vanga has addressed the speculation and offered subtle clues about the film’s narrative.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts to Fan Theories

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently appeared in a promotional video alongside Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. The video was shared on the YouTube channel of People Media Factory. During the interaction, the director spoke about the overwhelming response to Spirit’s first poster and how viewers interpreted its details.

Addressing one of the most discussed aspects of the image, Sandeep said, “That’s a 1 litre bottle, it is looking like a glass in his hand. People also thought that another glass is placed on the railing, and both husband and wife are drinking in the poster.”

His comment not only clarified the visual confusion but also fueled further curiosity about the relationship dynamics between the lead characters.

Subtle Hint About Prabhas and Triptii’s Characters

During the same conversation, Sandeep dropped a quiet but significant hint that added weight to online theories. His remarks suggested that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are portrayed as a married couple in Spirit, a detail that fans were already speculating about based on the intimacy and calm domesticity reflected in the poster.

While no official character descriptions were revealed, the hint has further intensified interest in the film’s emotional and relational arc.

Prabhas Calls It His ‘Best Poster Till Now’

Prabhas also shared his thoughts on the striking first look and questioned Sandeep about its origin. Asking the director directly, he said, “The idea of the poster is crazy. How did you get that idea?”

Responding to the question, Sandeep explained, “That is cut from a scene of the film, and I thought how should I present him after Baahubali? It has to be something so, yeah.”

Prabhas, clearly impressed by the concept and execution, added, “It is my best poster till now. No doubt. It is a cult poster.”

About Spirit

The first look poster of Spirit was released on January 1 and features Prabhas in a rugged, intense avatar. He appears shirtless with long hair, a thick beard and moustache, visible injuries and bandages across his body. Dressed in loose white trousers, he is seen holding an alcohol glass, with a cigarette between his lips. Standing beside him is Triptii Dimri, clad in a simple saree, lighting his cigarette with a composed expression.

The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Prakash Raj. It is widely believed that Prabhas will be seen playing a cop, while Triptii Dimri essays his love interest. Reports had earlier suggested that Deepika Padukone was initially considered for the role before Triptii was finalised, allegedly due to scheduling issues.