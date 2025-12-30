Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Lisbon Holiday Photos Amid Reports Of Honeymoon With Raj Nidimoru

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soaking in a memorable December as she enjoys a picturesque vacation in Lisbon, Portugal. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of photos from her European getaway, offering fans a glimpse into her relaxed and happy state of mind. The trip is widely believed to be a honeymoon vacation with her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The photos instantly caught attention, with fans flooding the comment section with love and admiration for the actor’s radiant presence.

Exploring Portugal’s Iconic Landmarks

During their time in Lisbon, Samantha and Raj were seen exploring some of the country’s most iconic locations. The couple visited the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary at the Sanctuary of Fátima, a significant spiritual landmark, as well as the Padrão dos Descobrimentos, also known as the Monument to the Discoveries. Another stop on their itinerary included the Arco da Rua Augusta, one of Lisbon’s most recognisable architectural landmarks.

The photo carousel featured candid moments from the trip—Raj eyeing a large chocolate-glazed doughnut, Samantha quietly taking in scenic views, a beautifully arranged platter of indulgent desserts, and multiple snapshots of the actor looking effortlessly charming in pink beanies. The laid-back yet aesthetic visuals reflected the warmth and joy of the holiday.

Samantha captioned the post simply as, “How December goes.” Fans were quick to react, with one comment reading, “What a cutie,” while another wrote, “Finally she happy and her soul got safe place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

A Wedding That Took Fans by Surprise

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1 in a private ceremony that was kept completely under wraps. The news came as a surprise to fans when Samantha shared pictures from the wedding on her Instagram account, revealing the big moment without any prior hints or announcements.

Soon after the photos were posted, the comment section filled with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film fraternity. Actors Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur, Dimple Hayathi, and several others extended their love and best wishes to the newly married couple.

From Professional Collaborators to Life Partners

Although Samantha and Raj never publicly confirmed their relationship, speculation around their romance began circulating in early 2024 when they were frequently spotted together at various events. Professionally, the duo had worked together on Prime Video projects, including The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with Raj as director and Samantha playing pivotal roles.

This marks the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. Their Lisbon getaway now stands as a quiet celebration of a new chapter in their lives.