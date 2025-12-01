Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Wedding With Raj Nidimoru Instagram Official, Shares Wedding Pics

After days of speculation sparked by a Reddit post claiming Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru were preparing to wed, the actor has now confirmed the news by sharing photos from their wedding ceremony.

Samantha and Raj are now married

On Monday afternoon, Samantha delighted fans by posting a series of photographs on Instagram, revealing that she and Raj exchanged rings and tied the knot at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. She captioned the post simply with “01.12.2025” followed by white heart emojis.

One photo captures Raj slipping a ring onto Samantha’s finger in front of the Linga Bhairavi shrine. Another features Samantha embracing him while proudly displaying her engagement ring. She also offered glimpses of their traditional rituals—taking aarti, kneeling in front of the deity, and finally walking hand-in-hand beneath a beautifully decorated floral archway.

For the occasion, Raj opted for a white kurta paired with a beige Nehru jacket, while Samantha looked radiant in a red-and-gold saree adorned with fresh flowers woven into her hair.

The newlyweds were showered with congratulatory messages almost instantly. Celebrities including Anupama Parameswaran, Nimrat Kaur and Dimple Hayathi dropped heartfelt wishes in the comments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's relationship

Although neither Samantha nor Raj had publicly addressed their relationship before, murmurs about the two seeing each other began circulating early in 2024. Some confusion persisted among fans, as Raj never publicly announced a separation from his first wife, Shhyamali De, while Samantha’s split from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 was widely discussed.

Over time, the pair were spotted together at several events, fuelling further conversation. Rumours of them living together also made the rounds, though Samantha’s team had dismissed those claims at the time.