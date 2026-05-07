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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSamantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Postponed To Avoid Clash With IPL 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Postponed To Avoid Clash With IPL 2026

Maa Inti Bangaaram starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been postponed to June 19 to avoid a clash with the IPL season. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the family action drama features Samantha.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

The makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram on Thursday announced that the film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been postponed to a June 19 release to avoid a clash with the ongoing IPL season.

A statement on behalf of the makers read: “Tralala Moving Pictures has announced that its upcoming production Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will now release worldwide on June 19, 2026, moving from its previously announced date of May 15. “The decision was made to avoid a clash with the IPL season, and to give audiences across the Telugu states the opportunity to fully support the Sunrisers Hyderabad during their campaign.”

The IPL finale will take place on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action drama directed by Nandini Reddy, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru.

The film features Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles alongside a supporting cast of Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Just last month, the makers of the action comedy family drama dropped the first song from the film titled ‘Thassadiya’, a high-energy wedding celebration number.

The track, Thassadiya, is a high-energy wedding celebration number composed by Santosh Narayanan, with lyrics by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva. In the film, the actress has done most of the action sequences in a saree.

A source close to the film had previously shared: “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

Samantha made her acting debut in the Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Over the next few years, she has worked in films such as Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri, 24, Mersal, and Rangasthala.

 

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Published at : 07 May 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad Gulshan Devaiah Samantha Ruth Prabhu IPL 2026 Maa Inti Bangaaram Nandini Reddy Diganth
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