Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Maa Inti Bangaram First Look, Confirms Trailer Release Date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops the powerful first look of her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram and confirms the trailer release date. The film marks her return to Telugu cinema.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 12:18 PM (IST)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially lifted the curtain on her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, offering fans their first glimpse into the project while also confirming when the trailer will drop. The reveal has sparked widespread excitement, marking a significant moment in the actress’s much-awaited return to Telugu cinema.

First Look Ignites Buzz on Social Media

The actress shared the striking first look of Maa Inti Bangaram on Instagram, and it didn’t take long for the image to gain traction online. The visual shows Samantha in an intense avatar, draped in a saree and standing inside a bus, exuding grit and resolve. Along with the image, she also announced the trailer date in Telugu, writing, “మీరు చూస్తా ఉండండి…#MaaIntiBangaaram మీ అందరీతో కలిసిపోతుంది #MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM Created by #RajNidimoru Directed by @nandureddyy Produced by @tralalamovingpictures," prompting fans to flood the comments with heart emojis and messages of anticipation.

Shooting Begins With Samantha and Gulshan Devaiah

The journey of Maa Inti Bangaram began in 2025, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Gulshan Devaiah commenced filming. The project is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha herself, and Himank Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner. The film also reunites Samantha with director Nandini Reddy, following the success of their acclaimed collaboration Oh! Baby.

Reflecting on the project, Samantha shared, “Maa Inti Bangaram is a film that spoke straight to my heart the moment I heard it. To be producing and acting in it under Tralala Moving Pictures feels deeply personal…” She further added, “It’s a story rooted in love, belonging, and strength, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating once again with Nandini Reddy, someone whose vision I trust implicitly. As a producer, it’s exciting to shape stories that reflect our lives and emotions with honesty and warmth."

 
 
 
 
 
Producer Himank Duvvuru echoed the sentiment, stating, “After the success of Subham, we were clear that Tralala would continue to champion stories that move people- stories that stay with you long after the credits roll."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru’s Lisbon Moments Go Viral

Away from the film set, Samantha recently shared glimpses from a serene getaway to Lisbon with husband Raj Nidimoru. The photographs reflected a slower, more immersive travel experience, capturing quiet walks, historic streets, local cuisine, and panoramic city views. The Lisbon edit highlighted a blend of romance, exploration, and understated elegance, resonating strongly with her followers.

With Maa Inti Bangaram gearing up for its trailer release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to balance creative ambition with personal moments, keeping fans eagerly invested in what lies ahead.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulshan Devaiah Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru Maa Inti Bangaram Maa Inti Bangaram First Look Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer Date
