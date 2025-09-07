Sai Pallavi Wins Hearts As She Touches Kamal Haasan’s Feet At SIIMA 2025 : WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSai Pallavi Wins Hearts As She Touches Kamal Haasan’s Feet At SIIMA 2025 : WATCH

SIIMA 2025 in Dubai celebrated South Indian cinema, with Sai Pallavi's respectful gesture towards Kamal Haasan going viral.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 in Dubai was a night of glamour, celebration, and memorable moments. While several stars lit up the red carpet, one simple yet touching gesture by actress Sai Pallavi became the highlight of the evening, winning hearts across social media.

Sai Pallavi’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Kamal Haasan

In a viral video from the event, Sai Pallavi is seen approaching veteran actor Kamal Haasan with folded hands before bending down to touch his feet, seeking his blessings. The legendary actor, visibly moved, blessed her with a warm smile.

Fans flooded social media with praise for Sai Pallavi’s display of respect, calling it a beautiful reminder of the deep-rooted traditions of the South Indian film industry. Many also lauded the actress for her humility and simplicity despite her stardom.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Big Wins at SIIMA 2025

The SIIMA 2025 awards were announced on September 6 in Dubai, honoring the best talent across South Indian cinema.

  • Sai Pallavi won the Best Actress award in the Tamil category for her performance in Amaran.

  • In Telugu and Kannada cinema, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna bagged the top acting honours.

  • Films like Kalki 2898 AD and Gowri dominated multiple technical and acting categories, making it a memorable night for their teams.

Sai Pallavi as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Adding to the excitement, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana. The magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, bringing together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Hollywood’s top stunt coordinators Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) are choreographing the epic battle sequences, while production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland) are creating the grand visual world of ancient India.

A Global Cinematic Experience

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and the 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, Ramayana is being shot in IMAX format for a truly immersive experience.

The film will release in two parts: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027, promising to be a visual spectacle on a never-before-seen scale in Indian cinema.

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Kamal Haasan Sai Pallavi SIIMA Awards SIIMA 2025
