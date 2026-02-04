Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRam Charan’s Peddi Gets A New Release Date, Director Says ‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’

Ram Charan’s Peddi Gets A New Release Date, Director Says ‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’

Peddi Release Date: Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have dropped a new poster announcing the revised release date for the upcoming film Peddi.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

RRR star Ram Charan has finally revealed the revised release date for his upcoming film, Peddi. The actor shared the poster announcing the date on Instagram just a few minutes ago. Although the film has been pushed back by a month, fan excitement remains off the charts, with Peddi trending on social media.

Peddi Gets A New Release Date

“PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026,” the actor wrote on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

This comes after director Buchi Babu Sana shared the release date on X (formerly Twitter). He simply wrote, “30-04-2026,” complete with an explosion emoji and the hashtag “Peddi”. 

‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’

A few minutes ago, he wrote, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT.” The film’s director added that the film will be released worldwide on April 30. 

The film is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana and features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.

Originally scheduled for a March 27 release, Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, will be released in April this year.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features multiple stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is doing the music for the film. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new release date for the film Peddi?

The film Peddi is now scheduled to be released worldwide on April 30, 2026.

Who is directing the film Peddi?

The film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

What is the original release date of Peddi?

Peddi was originally scheduled to be released on March 27.

Which actors are part of the Peddi ensemble cast?

The film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram CHaran Peddi Ram Charan Peddi Peddi Release Date 2026 Ram Charan New Movie RRR Star Peddi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi’s Speech Delayed
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Tomorrow Amid Chaos, PM Modi’s Speech Delayed
Cities
‘Korean Princesses’: Police Flag Disturbing Gaming Obsession In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case
‘Korean Princesses’: Police Flag Disturbing Gaming Obsession In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case
News
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget