The film Peddi is now scheduled to be released worldwide on April 30, 2026.
Ram Charan’s Peddi Gets A New Release Date, Director Says ‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’
Peddi Release Date: Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have dropped a new poster announcing the revised release date for the upcoming film Peddi.
RRR star Ram Charan has finally revealed the revised release date for his upcoming film, Peddi. The actor shared the poster announcing the date on Instagram just a few minutes ago. Although the film has been pushed back by a month, fan excitement remains off the charts, with Peddi trending on social media.
Peddi Gets A New Release Date
“PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026,” the actor wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
This comes after director Buchi Babu Sana shared the release date on X (formerly Twitter). He simply wrote, “30-04-2026,” complete with an explosion emoji and the hashtag “Peddi”.
‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’
A few minutes ago, he wrote, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT.” The film’s director added that the film will be released worldwide on April 30.
The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT ❤️🔥— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) February 4, 2026
#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026.
Mega Power Star
@AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @NavinNooli @bomanirani @IamJagguBhai @divyenndu… pic.twitter.com/AayRs6zvkO
The film is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana and features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.
Originally scheduled for a March 27 release, Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, will be released in April this year.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features multiple stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is doing the music for the film.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new release date for the film Peddi?
Who is directing the film Peddi?
The film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
What is the original release date of Peddi?
Peddi was originally scheduled to be released on March 27.
Which actors are part of the Peddi ensemble cast?
The film features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.