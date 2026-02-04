Ram Charan’s Peddi Gets A New Release Date, Director Says ‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







RRR star Ram Charan has finally revealed the revised release date for his upcoming film, Peddi. The actor shared the poster announcing the date on Instagram just a few minutes ago. Although the film has been pushed back by a month, fan excitement remains off the charts, with Peddi trending on social media.

Peddi Gets A New Release Date

“PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

This comes after director Buchi Babu Sana shared the release date on X (formerly Twitter). He simply wrote, “30-04-2026,” complete with an explosion emoji and the hashtag “Peddi”.

‘Date Changes, Not His Mighty Grit’

A few minutes ago, he wrote, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT.” The film’s director added that the film will be released worldwide on April 30.

The film is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana and features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.

Originally scheduled for a March 27 release, Peddi, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, will be released in April this year.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features multiple stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is doing the music for the film.



