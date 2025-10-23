Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRishab Shetty On Filmmaking: Nothing Beats The Thrill Of Calling The Shots

Rishab Shetty On Filmmaking: Nothing Beats The Thrill Of Calling The Shots

Rishab Shetty, basking in "Kantara: Chapter 1's" success, shared behind-the-scenes photos, emphasising the thrill of directing.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kannada superstar and filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Kantara: Chapter 1”, believes the real fun of filmmaking begins by “calling the shots.”

Rishab took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of his latest release, showcasing himself calling the shots.

“Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots, that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins! #KantaraChapter1,” he wrote as the caption.

The actor has been sharing many glimpses from the making of the film lately. On October 13, Rishab shared that he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with a swollen leg & exhausted body.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

"This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget