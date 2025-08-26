Ravi Mohan Visits Tirupati with Keneeshaa, Estranged Wife Aarti Posts About ‘Fooling God’

Actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known by his stage name Jayam Ravi, officially unveiled his new banner, Ravi Mohan Studios, at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday morning. The launch was attended by several stars from the South film industry, including Karthi, Shivarajkumar, and Sivakarthikeyan.

Ahead of this milestone, Ravi was spotted at Tirupati on Monday with his girlfriend, singer and spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis. The couple’s temple visit made waves on social media after pictures of them smiling for cameras and interacting with fans surfaced online.

Aarti Ravi’s cryptic notes spark buzz

Just hours after their Tirupati appearance, Ravi’s estranged wife Aarti Ravi took to Instagram to share a pointed message. Her story read, “You can’t fool God. You might fool others. You might even fool yourself. But you can’t fool God.”

Minutes later, she followed it up with another post focused on parenting, “The best parenting advice I ever got? Always choose your children; those innocent souls deserve all the love and your time. Protect your child’s peace at all costs.”

For context, Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 and share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. The couple separated in September 2024, after which Ravi filed for divorce.

Ravi and Keneeshaa’s public appearances

Ravi and Keneeshaa first stepped out as a couple in May this year, making a striking appearance in coordinated gold outfits at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding. On Tuesday, they twinned again in white for the studio launch, making their growing relationship increasingly public.

About Ravi Mohan Studios

In January, the actor announced his decision to return to his birth name and revealed plans to launch a production house dedicated to backing strong, meaningful stories. Tuesday marked the official inauguration of Ravi Mohan Studios, which will debut with Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi and starring Ravi alongside SJ Suryah.

The studio’s second venture, An Ordinary Man, will feature Yogi Babu in a key role, with Ravi himself directing the project.

Ravi, who recently starred in Kadhalika Neramillai, has a packed lineup ahead with Karathey Babu, Genie, Parasakthi, and the highly anticipated sequel Thani Oruvan 2.