Ram Charan Goes All Out In Peddi Trailer, Plays Cricketer, Wrestler And Runner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's sports drama 'Peddi' trailer released Monday.

Ram Charan plays a triple-sport athlete in rural setting.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar also star in film.

'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana, releases June 4.

The wait is finally over for Ram Charan fans. The trailer of Peddi, his much-anticipated sports drama alongside Janhvi Kapoor, dropped on Monday at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai, and it did not disappoint. The venue was packed with an enthusiastic crowd, and the energy only shot up the moment the trailer rolled. From high-octane action to some genuinely emotional moments, the two-minute glimpse has already got the internet buzzing.

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Ram Charan's Triple Sports Avatar Takes Centre Stage

The three-minute trailer sets the story in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh, where Ram Charan's character, also named Peddi, is the village's go-to athlete, no matter the sport. The film reveals him as a crossover athlete who plays cricket, practices kushti (traditional wrestling) and is also a runner. But it is not all smooth sailing for Peddi. The trailer makes it clear that his character has to fight harder than most to make it. Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, Peddi's love interest. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar as Gourinaidu, Divyendu as Rambujji and Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori.

The comments section lit up almost instantly. Someone called it unforgettable, said the visual would stay with them for a lifetime. Another just couldn't hold back: "Whatttt a MANNN." "No looking back, we're on the attack," added a fan who pretty much summed up the energy for everyone.

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Peddi Release Date, Team And Production Details

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut in 2021 with Uppena, starring Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi. Buchi is a former associate of Pushpa director Sukumar. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. AR Rahman is composing the music, which is considered a rare collaboration for Telugu cinema.

The film was officially launched in March 2024 and went on floors in November that year. Shooting wrapped only in April 2026. During the final leg of the shoot, Ram Charan sustained an injury above his eye and had to get four sutures, though he did not take a break and continued shooting.

Peddi has had quite a journey before reaching theatres. Originally set for a March 27 release, it was pushed back twice before the June 4 date was finally locked in early May. Ram Charan's last theatrical release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, did not perform well at the box office in 2025. All eyes are now on how Peddi will be received when it releases on June 4.