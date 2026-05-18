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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRam Charan Goes All Out In Peddi Trailer, Plays Cricketer, Wrestler And Runner

Ram Charan Goes All Out In Peddi Trailer, Plays Cricketer, Wrestler And Runner

Ram Charan stars as a crossover athlete in Peddi, playing cricket, wrestling and running. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, the movie also starring Janhvi Kapoor, releases June 4.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan's sports drama 'Peddi' trailer released Monday.
  • Ram Charan plays a triple-sport athlete in rural setting.
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar also star in film.
  • 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana, releases June 4.

The wait is finally over for Ram Charan fans. The trailer of Peddi, his much-anticipated sports drama alongside Janhvi Kapoor, dropped on Monday at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai, and it did not disappoint. The venue was packed with an enthusiastic crowd, and the energy only shot up the moment the trailer rolled. From high-octane action to some genuinely emotional moments, the two-minute glimpse has already got the internet buzzing. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

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Ram Charan's Triple Sports Avatar Takes Centre Stage

The three-minute trailer sets the story in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh, where Ram Charan's character, also named Peddi, is the village's go-to athlete, no matter the sport. The film reveals him as a crossover athlete who plays cricket, practices kushti (traditional wrestling) and is also a runner. But it is not all smooth sailing for Peddi. The trailer makes it clear that his character has to fight harder than most to make it. Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma, Peddi's love interest. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar as Gourinaidu, Divyendu as Rambujji and Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori.

The comments section lit up almost instantly. Someone called it unforgettable, said the visual would stay with them for a lifetime. Another just couldn't hold back: "Whatttt a MANNN." "No looking back, we're on the attack,added a fan who pretty much summed up the energy for everyone. 

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Peddi Release Date, Team And Production Details

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut in 2021 with Uppena, starring Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi. Buchi is a former associate of Pushpa director Sukumar. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. AR Rahman is composing the music, which is considered a rare collaboration for Telugu cinema.

The film was officially launched in March 2024 and went on floors in November that year. Shooting wrapped only in April 2026. During the final leg of the shoot, Ram Charan sustained an injury above his eye and had to get four sutures, though he did not take a break and continued shooting.

Peddi has had quite a journey before reaching theatres. Originally set for a March 27 release, it was pushed back twice before the June 4 date was finally locked in early May. Ram Charan's last theatrical release, Game Changer, directed by Shankar, did not perform well at the box office in 2025. All eyes are now on how Peddi will be received when it releases on June 4.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the trailer for Peddi released?

The trailer for Peddi was released on Monday at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai. It offered a glimpse into the film's action and emotional moments.

What sports does Ram Charan's character play in Peddi?

In Peddi, Ram Charan's character is a crossover athlete who plays cricket, practices kushti (traditional wrestling), and is also a runner. He is portrayed as the village's go-to athlete.

Who are the main cast and crew of Peddi?

Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with music by AR Rahman.

What is the release date for Peddi?

The film Peddi is scheduled to be released on June 4th. It has experienced several release date postponements.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram CHaran Peddi Ram Charan New Movie Janhvi Kapoor Movie Buchi Babu Sana
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