Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Announce Second Pregnancy, Watch Baby Shower Video

This Diwali, the Konidela family celebrated in double style as Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni revealed they are expecting their second child. Alongside the festival of lights, the couple hosted a beautiful and intimate baby shower for Upasana, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming video that quickly went viral.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni announce second pregnancy

The clip showcases their home lavishly decorated with flowers, with Ram Charan seen exchanging warm hugs with family members. Upasana, glowing in a royal blue salwar suit complemented by diamond jewelry, was the center of attention. The celebration also featured Pawan Kalyan with wife Anna Lezhneva, Upasana’s father, and Chiranjeevi. A special highlight was the presentation of a Lord Ram idol inspired by the Ayodhya Mandir.

Close family and friends joined the festivities, including Lavanya Tripathi, wife of Varun Tej, and Nagarjuna with his family. Sharing the video on social media, Upasana wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings."

Congratulations pour in

Industry colleagues were quick to flood the post with congratulatory messages. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Big congratulations and lots of love to mama, papa, and biggest congratulations to big sis Kaara." Lakshmi Manchu added, "Omg, I’m sooo happy for you both! Wishing you the most beautiful and blissful pregnancy! Can’t wait to meet the little one!"

Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, and Kiara Advani also expressed their love by liking the post.

About Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan got engaged to Upasana Kamineni in December 2011 and the couple tied the knot the following year in Hyderabad. In 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela. Inspired by the Lalitha Sahasranamam, a revered Hindu text, her name signifies purifying energy and spiritual awakening.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer, a Telugu political action drama directed by Shankar. In the film, he played dual roles, sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. The story revolves around Ram Nandan, a government official determined to fight corruption and bring fairness to elections, aiming to revolutionize governance.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan will star in Peddi, a sports masala film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The project also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, promising a high-energy cinematic experience.