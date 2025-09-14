Rajinikanth Recalls Ilaiyaraaja’s Hilarious Dance After Half A Bottle Of Beer

Chennai witnessed a grand evening on Saturday as Tamil cinema’s legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja celebrated 50 glorious years in the industry. Among the many stars who attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations was superstar Rajinikanth, who left the audience in splits with a humorous throwback about the maestro.

Rajinikanth recalls Ilaiyaraaja’s ‘drunken dance’

The celebration turned light-hearted when Ilaiyaraaja himself narrated how Rajinikanth had teased him before the event. “He called me two days ago and said, I am going to reveal what we have done. Once, we sat down to drink. He asked me later if I remembered anything I did. Then he said, you drank half a bottle of beer and danced like an artiste,” Ilaiyaraaja shared on stage, sparking laughter across the hall.

Not wanting to miss the fun, Rajinikanth rushed to join him on stage and gave more details about the incident. The actor recalled that during the making of his 1980 film Johnny, he and director Mahendran had been drinking when they decided to invite Ilaiyaraaja. “The performance he gave after drinking half a bottle will never be forgotten. He danced until 3 AM. Then, when Mahendran asked about the film's music, he said, just sit still and shared gossip about the heroines,” Rajinikanth quipped, leaving the audience roaring with laughter.

A bond spanning five decades

The superstar went on to reflect on his deep friendship with the celebrated composer. “I always call Ilaiyaraaja 'Swami'. He is an amazing and extraordinary person. Even if the songs he composed in the 70s, 80s, or 90s are put into a film today, they will become hits. I see him as a great man. I have worked with him many times in these 50 years,” Rajinikanth said, paying tribute to their enduring journey together in cinema.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie and is gearing up for the much-anticipated Jailer 2.