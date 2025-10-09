Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth Cinema

Rajinikanth was spotted meditating at the Mahavatar Babaji caves during his annual Himalayan retreat. He also interacted with fans, posing for selfies and sharing glimpses of his spiritual journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has once again embarked on his annual spiritual journey to the Himalayas, taking time off from his busy filming schedule to meditate and reconnect with his spiritual side. Over the years, he has often shared in interviews how these trips help him clear his mind and rejuvenate his spirit.

Rajinikanth meditating at Mahavatar Babaji Caves

Recent photos from his trip show Rajinikanth dressed in a dark jumper and white pants, seated inside the Mahavatar Babaji cave, eyes closed in deep meditation. Another snapshot captures him sitting on a stoop with his walking stick, offering a serene moment for fans to admire.

A video on X (formerly Twitter) shows the superstar in traditional white attire, sharing a meal with Swamiji at Sri Babaji Ashram. The caption read, “Superstar Rajinikanth had a divine lunch with Swamiji at Sri Babaji Ashram near Babaji Cave during his spiritual journey to the Himalayas.”

Fans also got a chance to interact with the actor in another video, where his car stopped by the roadside. The superstar obliged their requests for selfies and posed happily for solo pictures, showcasing his approachable and humble nature.

Rajinikanth’s spiritual journey this year included visits to Rishikesh and Badrinath Dham, followed by the Mahavatar Babaji cave. Images of him enjoying simple meals by the roadside have gone viral, highlighting his down-to-earth personality.

On the work front

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj. He is now filming Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Sivarajkumar confirmed to reprise his role. Additionally, he is set to collaborate on a yet-to-be-announced project with fellow superstar Kamal Haasan, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more from the legend.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
