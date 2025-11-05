Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan To Share Screen After Decades In Sundar C’s Next

After years of speculation and fan anticipation, it’s finally happening — Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are coming together once again on screen. On Wednesday, Kamal made the long-awaited announcement on social media, sharing photos with Rajinikanth and a handwritten note revealing key details about the landmark project, including its director and release date. Contrary to popular guesses, the film will not be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj or Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sundar C to direct Rajinikanth’s next, produced by Kamal Haasan

Confirming the collaboration, Kamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.”

Sundar C will helm the much-anticipated project, which marks Rajinikanth’s 173rd film and will be bankrolled by Kamal’s production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is scheduled for a grand Pongal 2027 release under the distribution of Red Giant Movies.

In a heartfelt note shared along with the post, Kamal reflected on his decades-long friendship with Rajinikanth. “The landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”

Fans and celebs react to the announcement

The internet was abuzz with excitement as the announcement took social media by storm. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, wife of director Sundar C, expressed her elation, writing, “My Heroes in one frame!!! Excitement beyond words!! ❤️❤️❤️” while sharing a photo of the trio.

Fans too were thrilled to see the two icons uniting again. One user commented, “Rajinikanth - Kamal combo going strong since 1970. Is there any duo like them in any movie industry??”

However, not everyone was entirely pleased with the choice of director. A fan wrote, “The unity I wished for. Not the director I asked for.” Another commented, “Unexpected thalaiva 💣✨ After Arunachalam, good to see this combo gonna give another banger blockbuster to the industry.”

Some even expressed relief that the film wouldn’t follow the overused gangster theme, with one fan posting, “What a relief that it is not going to be another run-of-the-mill gangster film! Three cheers to Rajini, Kamal and Sundar C! Waiting for Pongal 2027!”

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had been teasing their long-awaited collaboration since before the release of Coolie. Kamal, last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, is currently shooting for an undisclosed project.