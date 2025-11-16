Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaRajamouli Gets Emotional, Says Mahesh Babu As Lord Rama Gave Him Goosebumps In Varanasi

Rajamouli Gets Emotional, Says Mahesh Babu As Lord Rama Gave Him Goosebumps In Varanasi

At the Varanasi title event, SS Rajamouli revealed he shot a massive 60-day Ramayana sequence with Mahesh Babu, calling it one of his most memorable filming experiences.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ace director S S Rajamouli has now disclosed details of an episode that he shot for 'Varanasi', which he says will be among the most memorable sequences of all his films.

Participating in the title announcement event of the film 'Varanasi', which features Mahesh Babu in the lead, the director turned a little tense when the title teaser could not be screened in the first two attempts on Saturday. However, when the stunning teaser released on the third attempt, the director heaved a sigh of relief and turned emotional.

Speaking soon after the title was successfully announced, S S Rajamouli said, "Finally, it happened. Some are emotional moments. I don't have huge belief in God. My dad said "He (God) would be right behind me and make all things work." I was angry thinking, "Is this how you make it work?" My wife loves Lord Hanuman. She treats him as a friend. I got angry with my wife as well."

He then went on to explain about a sequence in the film, which he said would be among the most memorable sequences of all his films.

"From my childhood, I have told several times that I like the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha a lot. That making Mahabharatha was my dream project. Even when I began working on this film, I did not realise that I would be shooting an important sequence from the Ramayana for this film. But while writing every scene, I felt like I was walking on air. On the first day, when I saw Mahesh dressed as Rama and doing a photoshoot, I had goosebumps," Rajamouli said.

"We had a great time shooting for this episode. We shot for 60 days. It got completed only recently. Every day was a challenge as every sub episode in the huge episode was like a cinema in itself. It needed fresh planning. We overcame all of it and completed that sequence. It will be one of the most memorable sequences of my films," the director informed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 08:46 AM (IST)
Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli Rajamouli Varanasi Ramayana Sequence Varanasi Movie Update Mahesh Babu Rama Look
