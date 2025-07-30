Supriya Menon, wife of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and head of Prithviraj Productions, recently took to Instagram to publicly name and shame a troll who has allegedly been targeting her online for several years. The former journalist-turned-producer shared a screenshot of the woman’s profile, accusing her of relentless bullying and offensive behaviour dating back to 2018.

Prithviraj's wife Supriya calls out the troll by name

In a strongly worded Instagram story, Supriya identified the troll as @christinaeldo, alleging that the user has been leaving “nasty comments” on almost every post that features her. Sharing a screengrab of the user’s display picture, she wrote:

“Meet @christinaeldo. She has been passing nasty comments on most accounts which post something about me. She would constantly make fake accounts and post, and I continued to block her. I found out who she is years ago but let it be as she has a young son.”

Supriya added that despite knowing the woman’s identity for some time, she chose not to act — until now.

“Even that filter she has on is not enough to hide the ugliness she holds inside and spews at me since 2018,” she wrote, expressing frustration over the long-running harassment.

Troll reportedly made derogatory comment against Supriya's father

While Supriya didn’t disclose what triggered her to go public with the accusations at this point, ETimes reported that the woman in question, identified as Christina Eldo (also known as Christina Babu Kurien), a nurse of Malayali origin living in the US, allegedly made derogatory remarks about Supriya’s late father. That incident appears to have been the final straw.

This is not the first time Supriya has hinted at taking a stand against online bullying. In 2023, she had spoken about the possibility of legal action after receiving disturbing comments aimed at her family. However, it remains unclear if she intends to pursue any legal steps in the current matter.

Prithviraj and Supriya’s journey

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon tied the knot in 2011 after a few years of courtship. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alankrita, in 2014. After working as a journalist, Supriya transitioned into film production and now plays a key role at Prithviraj Productions.

On the work front, Prithviraj was last seen in the JioCinema original film Sarzameen, sharing screen space with Kajol and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan.