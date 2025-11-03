Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaPranav Mohanlal Leaves After Dies Irae; Mother Says Fans Now Accept His Slow-Paced Career

Pranav Mohanlal Leaves After Dies Irae; Mother Says Fans Now Accept His Slow-Paced Career

After the success of Dies Irae, Pranav Mohanlal was once again seen leaving Kerala. His mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, said fans have grown accustomed to his pace of doing just one film every two years.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pranav Mohanlal continues to be one of Malayalam cinema’s most mysterious stars — admired for his talent yet elusive in the public eye. Known for keeping a low profile, the actor quietly completes his projects, avoids the spotlight, and often takes long breaks between films. His latest outing, the horror thriller Dies Irae, opened to glowing reviews last week, but true to form, Pranav was soon spotted leaving Kerala again.

Pranav Mohanlal's mother on his approach

At the film’s premiere, his mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, was asked about her son’s distinctive approach to his career and the long intervals between his projects. She smiled and said, “I think people have gotten used to this from him now. They know that he is like that and will do only one film every two years. They are used to this way. He has just returned from somewhere, so I don’t know when the next film will happen.”

Suchitra had earlier spoken about her son’s selective filmography during the puja ceremony of her daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam. “This year is special for our family. First, my husband won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award; secondly, a film featuring my son is coming out in theatres. If he were making films the whole time, there would be nothing special about it. But in his case, in two years, he will only do one film. So it’s almost like a first film every year he comes out with a movie. It’s very special to me.”

Mohanlal on his son's choices

Mohanlal himself has often expressed admiration for his son’s choices. In an interview during the promotions of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which featured both father and son, the veteran actor reflected on Pranav’s free-spirited lifestyle. “When I was his age, I too wanted to wander around and not be in front of the camera all the time. But I couldn’t do that. If it were possible, I too would have wandered the world that way. I feel happy seeing him accomplish things that I never got to do in my life. He is travelling a lot, he is living a free life, and also doing films from time to time. I even dreamt of that space.”

Interestingly, Pranav didn’t even stay back to see Marakkar’s release. Mohanlal had revealed then, “He has not seen the film. When this film comes out, he is in Portugal. Kunjalimarakkar is in Portugal now.”

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pranav Mohanlal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Cities
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Jaipur Accident Death Toll Rises To 14 After 'Drunk' Driver Rams Dumper Into Vehicles; PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget