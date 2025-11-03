Pranav Mohanlal Leaves After Dies Irae; Mother Says Fans Now Accept His Slow-Paced Career

Pranav Mohanlal continues to be one of Malayalam cinema’s most mysterious stars — admired for his talent yet elusive in the public eye. Known for keeping a low profile, the actor quietly completes his projects, avoids the spotlight, and often takes long breaks between films. His latest outing, the horror thriller Dies Irae, opened to glowing reviews last week, but true to form, Pranav was soon spotted leaving Kerala again.

Pranav Mohanlal's mother on his approach

At the film’s premiere, his mother, Suchitra Mohanlal, was asked about her son’s distinctive approach to his career and the long intervals between his projects. She smiled and said, “I think people have gotten used to this from him now. They know that he is like that and will do only one film every two years. They are used to this way. He has just returned from somewhere, so I don’t know when the next film will happen.”

Suchitra had earlier spoken about her son’s selective filmography during the puja ceremony of her daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam. “This year is special for our family. First, my husband won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award; secondly, a film featuring my son is coming out in theatres. If he were making films the whole time, there would be nothing special about it. But in his case, in two years, he will only do one film. So it’s almost like a first film every year he comes out with a movie. It’s very special to me.”

Mohanlal on his son's choices

Mohanlal himself has often expressed admiration for his son’s choices. In an interview during the promotions of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which featured both father and son, the veteran actor reflected on Pranav’s free-spirited lifestyle. “When I was his age, I too wanted to wander around and not be in front of the camera all the time. But I couldn’t do that. If it were possible, I too would have wandered the world that way. I feel happy seeing him accomplish things that I never got to do in my life. He is travelling a lot, he is living a free life, and also doing films from time to time. I even dreamt of that space.”

Interestingly, Pranav didn’t even stay back to see Marakkar’s release. Mohanlal had revealed then, “He has not seen the film. When this film comes out, he is in Portugal. Kunjalimarakkar is in Portugal now.”