Prakash Raj Slams National Film Awards As ‘Compromised’: ‘They Don’t Deserve Mammukka’

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday evening, with Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam emerging as the big winners of the night. Actor Prakash Raj, who chaired this year’s jury, addressed the media following the announcement and shared candid insights on the judging process — as well as his thoughts on the credibility of national honours.

Prakash Raj criticises the National Film Awards

Speaking at the press conference, Prakash Raj reflected on his experience leading the Kerala State Film Awards jury. He said, “I don't mind saying that National Film Awards are compromised. I am so happy to be a jury chairman of Kerala because when they called me, they said we need an outsider who is experienced, and we will not poke our hands into it, and we will let you take the decision."

He further added, "That is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it. When files and piles are getting awards! When such sort of a jury and such sort of a national government… they don't deserve Mammukka.”

Mammootty’s record-breaking win

Veteran actor Mammootty continues to make history with yet another Kerala State Film Award win for his performance in Bramayugam. This latest honour marks his seventh Best Actor award, the most ever received by an actor in the history of the State Awards. In comparison, both Mohanlal and Urvashi have six wins each in the same category.

Over the years, Mammootty — who has already won three National Film Awards for Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar — has often been at the centre of debates around recognition, with fans arguing that he’s been unfairly overlooked at the national level.

Manjummel Boys takes top honours

Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys, the gripping survival drama that became a massive hit earlier this year, took home the Best Film award, while Chidambaram bagged the Best Director honour. With its strong performances and realistic storytelling, the film’s victory further cements its place among Malayalam cinema’s most acclaimed works of recent times.

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards not only celebrated cinematic excellence but also reignited a discussion on fairness, integrity, and artistic recognition within the country’s most prestigious film honours.