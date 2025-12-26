Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Prabhas Wishes Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Birthday, Shares Unseen Spirit Set Photo

Prabhas shares an unseen photo from Spirit sets while wishing Sandeep Reddy Vanga on his birthday; Vivek Oberoi also reacts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prabhas, who is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit, made a rare appearance on social media to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. Known for keeping a low profile online, the actor surprised fans by sharing an unseen photograph from the sets of Spirit on his Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture, Prabhas hinted at the scale and ambition of the project while praising Vanga’s vision. “Happy Birthday Bro…Can’t wait for everyone to witness what you’re creating," the actor wrote, instantly sparking excitement among fans eagerly awaiting updates from the film.

Vivek Oberoi Also Extends Birthday Wishes

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is also part of Spirit, joined Prabhas in celebrating Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s birthday. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Vivek shared a heartfelt message, highlighting his personal bond with the filmmaker.

“Happy Birthday brother @imvangasandeep! Wishing you a day full of raw emotions and zero censorship. Thank you for all the love and respect you’ve always given Dad and me, you’re more than our director!" he wrote. His message further fuelled curiosity around the film, especially given Vanga’s reputation for uncompromising storytelling.

 

What Makes Spirit One of Prabhas’ Most Awaited Films

Spirit features Prabhas in what is being described as one of the most intense roles of his career. The film reportedly sees the Baahubali star portraying a fierce and volatile police officer who goes head-to-head with a powerful mafia syndicate. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama is expected to push boundaries with its gritty tone and raw emotions.

Earlier this year, the makers released a one-minute audio teaser in five Indian languages, which gave audiences a glimpse into the dark world of the film. The teaser featured a conversation between a jailer and his assistant discussing an ex-cop in remand. As tensions rose, the sequence ended with Prabhas’ voice delivering a chilling line: “Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." He then repeated, “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." The dialogue left fans intrigued about the character’s backstory and moral complexity.

Casting Changes and Fresh Additions

Initially, reports suggested that Deepika Padukone would star as the female lead in Spirit. However, the actress later exited the project due to failed negotiations. Following her departure, Triptii Dimri was signed on as the female lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

With Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and a promising cast on board, Spirit continues to be one of the most talked-about upcoming films in Indian cinema.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Spirit Sandeep Reddy Vanga Birthday Spirit Movie Prabhas Vivek Oberoi Spirit Triptii Dimri Telugu Debut
