Prabhas’ Spirit Update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says Filming Starts By Month-End

Fans of Prabhas finally have a major update on his much-awaited film Spirit. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that the high-voltage action drama is set to go on floors by the end of November, sparking fresh excitement across social media.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Shoot Start for Spirit

During a recent media interaction, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Spirit will begin filming by the end of November. As reported by 123 Telugu, he shared the update at the pre-release event of Jigris, instantly sending fans into a frenzy. The film, which has been one of Prabhas’ most anticipated projects, will feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

Chiranjeevi Not a Part of the Film, Confirms Vanga

Rumours had been circulating online that Megastar Chiranjeevi would play Prabhas’ father in Spirit. However, Vanga has now clearly denied all such claims.

According to 123 Telugu, during his interaction with the Jigris team, the director dismissed the speculation, confirming that Chiranjeevi is not playing Prabhas’ father or any role in the movie.

On being asked about South Korean star Don Lee playing the antagonist, Vanga neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Prabhas to Undergo Look Test for His IPS Officer Role

Reports suggest that Prabhas will soon take part in a look test for his character. As per Filmfare, Vanga aims to finalise the actor’s appearance before the shoot begins.

Prabhas will reportedly be seen as an IPS officer, and the director wants to explore various styles to determine what best suits the role.

“A photoshoot will be organised on Prabhas to lock his look and hairstyle for the cop role. The superstar had even shed the kilos for the part and looks fit. His lean and mean look will enthral fans," a source told the entertainment portal.

A Glimpse Into Spirit’s Audio Teaser

Last month, the makers unveiled a one-minute audio teaser in five Indian languages. The teaser featured a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about an ex-cop in remand.

While the jailer issued instructions, the assistant reminded him to maintain decorum. The jailer then asked him to strip the prisoner.

The teaser closed with Prabhas’ voice saying, “Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." He repeated, “Right from childhood, I have one bad habit."