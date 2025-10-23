Prabhas’ Historical Action Film Officially Titled ‘Fauzi’ On His 46th Birthday

On Thursday, the makers of director Hanu Raghavapudi’s much-anticipated historical action film, starring Prabhas in the lead, officially announced the film’s title as ‘Fauzi’, delighting fans and cinema enthusiasts alike. The announcement coincided with the actor’s 46th birthday, adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations.

Prabhas' Upcoming Historical Action Film Officially Titled 'Fauzi'

The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on their social media platforms, writing: “#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI. The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas. #HappyBirthdayFAUZI #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS.”

Prabhas also shared the title poster on his social media accounts. The poster depicts the actor looking intense, with a burning Union Jack flag in the background, symbolizing the historical and action-packed nature of the film.

Plot and Cast Details

Set in the 1940s, Fauzi is a fictional historical tale that explores untold chapters of history. Actress Imanvi will play the female lead alongside Prabhas.

The film also features veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander, and Jayapradha in pivotal roles, promising a stellar ensemble that adds depth and gravitas to the project.

High Anticipation and Security Measures

The film has generated immense excitement among fans and cinephiles, making it one of the most talked-about projects in recent times.

Earlier, in August, the makers had to issue a warning against the circulation of leaked set photos on social media, emphasizing that such acts would be treated as cyber crimes and dealt with accordingly.

Technical Crew and Music

Fauzi boasts an exceptional technical crew. Vishal Chandrasekhar, who had previously collaborated with Hanu Raghavapudi on the blockbuster Sita Ramam, has composed the music. Cinematography is handled by Sudeep Chatterjee, while Krishna Kanth pens the lyrics. The film’s period costumes are designed by Sheetal Sharma, adding authenticity and visual grandeur to the 1940s setting.

Progress on the Film

Sources reveal that work on Fauzi is progressing at a brisk pace, with high expectations from fans due to the stellar cast, director, and technical team involved. With Prabhas leading the charge, the film promises a blend of action, history, and cinematic spectacle that fans eagerly await.