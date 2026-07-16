Prabhas' Fauzi Gets December 3 Release Date, Intense New Poster Leaves Fans Excited

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prabhas announced Fauzi's December 3, 2026 release date.

New poster shows battle-worn Prabhas, hinting an intense war.

Film's tagline suggests a lone warrior battling overwhelming odds.

Hanu Raghavapudi directs; esteemed cast heightens significant anticipation.

Prabhas has officially announced the release date of his upcoming period action drama Fauzi, giving fans a powerful new look at the film. The actor shared a striking poster on social media while confirming that the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial will arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026. Featuring Prabhas in a bloodied, battle-worn avatar amid a devastated battlefield, the visual hints at an emotionally charged war drama. The announcement has quickly generated excitement online, with fans praising the intense first look and eagerly waiting to learn more about the film's story, characters, and large-scale action sequences ahead.

Battlefield Poster Reveals A Gritty World

Prabhas unveiled the release date poster on his official social media handles, confirming that Fauzi will hit theatres across the world on December 3, 2026.

The newly released artwork presents the actor in a bruised and blood-covered appearance after what appears to be a fierce battle. Sitting among fallen soldiers and wreckage, Prabhas is seen wearing a simple white dhoti-style outfit while holding a gun, suggesting that his character has survived an intense conflict despite suffering heavy injuries.

The poster also carries the line, "A battalion that fights alone," indicating that the film could revolve around a lone warrior battling overwhelming odds. The title appears in bold red, while faded numerical markings, official seals and handwritten details in the background hint at the film's historical backdrop and military setting.

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Cast And Director Add To Expectations

Fauzi marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi, whose films are known for blending emotion with period storytelling. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher in key roles. Although the makers have not disclosed the storyline, the latest poster suggests that the film will focus on war, sacrifice, and survival against the backdrop of a large-scale historical conflict.

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Fans Welcome The Release Date Announcement

The announcement received an enthusiastic response shortly after it was shared online. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of excitement, while several described the moment as "Fauzi Nation." The rugged new look has further fuelled anticipation around Prabhas' transformation, the film's action sequences, and its overall scale. With the release date now locked, audiences are expected to get more updates on the story, characters, and promotional material in the coming months.

With a powerful first glimpse and a confirmed theatrical release on December 3, 2026, Fauzi has firmly entered the list of the year's most anticipated Indian films. The coming months are expected to reveal more about the film's world, its central conflict, and Prabhas' much-talked-about role.