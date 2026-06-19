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HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaPeddi Box Office Day 15: Ram Charan Film Hits Slow Lane, Records Lowest Collection Yet

Peddi Box Office Day 15: Ram Charan Film Hits Slow Lane, Records Lowest Collection Yet

Ram Charan’s Peddi has slowed in its third week, earning under Rs 3 crore daily. Despite the dip, the sports-action drama remains among the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New scenes aim to attract viewers, boosting future earnings.

Ram Charan’s sports-action drama Peddi has entered its third week at the box office, but its momentum appears to be fading. After a strong opening run and an impressive second weekend, the film’s earnings have slowed considerably during the weekdays, struggling to cross the Rs 3 crore mark. Despite the dip, Peddi remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Peddi Day 15 Box Office Collection

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has delivered a respectable theatrical run, although it has fallen short of blockbuster expectations. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film earned Rs 2 crore on its 15th day in cinemas, marking its lowest single-day collection so far.

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With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 228 crore after 15 days. The noticeable decline reflects the typical weekday slowdown that often follows a strong opening phase, but the coming weekend could prove crucial for its long-term performance.

Makers Add New Scenes

In a bid to boost audience interest, the makers have announced that nearly six minutes of new footage will be added to the theatrical version from Friday. Sharing the update, the team stated that an additional 5 minutes and 56 seconds of scenes will enhance the overall viewing experience.

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The move is expected to encourage repeat viewings among fans while also attracting moviegoers who have yet to watch the film. All eyes are now on the third weekend to see whether the extended version can help Peddi regain momentum at the box office.

Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. The film follows the journey of a villager who overcomes personal challenges to become a para-athlete while fighting for the development of his community.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main stars of the film Peddi?

Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
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Janhvi Kapoor Ram CHaran Peddi
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