Peddi Box Office Day 15: Ram Charan Film Hits Slow Lane, Records Lowest Collection Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New scenes aim to attract viewers, boosting future earnings.

Ram Charan’s sports-action drama Peddi has entered its third week at the box office, but its momentum appears to be fading. After a strong opening run and an impressive second weekend, the film’s earnings have slowed considerably during the weekdays, struggling to cross the Rs 3 crore mark. Despite the dip, Peddi remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026.

Peddi Day 15 Box Office Collection

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has delivered a respectable theatrical run, although it has fallen short of blockbuster expectations. According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film earned Rs 2 crore on its 15th day in cinemas, marking its lowest single-day collection so far.

ALSO READ | 'Lagaan' Actress Suhasini Mulay, 60, Found Love On Facebook, Married A Scientist Within 75 Days

With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection has reached Rs 228 crore after 15 days. The noticeable decline reflects the typical weekday slowdown that often follows a strong opening phase, but the coming weekend could prove crucial for its long-term performance.

Makers Add New Scenes

In a bid to boost audience interest, the makers have announced that nearly six minutes of new footage will be added to the theatrical version from Friday. Sharing the update, the team stated that an additional 5 minutes and 56 seconds of scenes will enhance the overall viewing experience.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Sara Arjun Shares Inspiring Thought On Self-Identity And Motivation

The move is expected to encourage repeat viewings among fans while also attracting moviegoers who have yet to watch the film. All eyes are now on the third weekend to see whether the extended version can help Peddi regain momentum at the box office.

Peddi stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu. The film follows the journey of a villager who overcomes personal challenges to become a para-athlete while fighting for the development of his community.