The advance booking wave for Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has started on a strong note in international markets. Early reports from overseas territories indicate that the film has delivered a robust performance in its opening phase of ticket sales, creating strong industry buzz even before its global release.

According to trade updates, the film’s initial response in North America and other key overseas circuits has been particularly encouraging, with pre-sales momentum picking up rapidly within hours of opening.

Strong Start in Overseas Advance Booking

The advance booking for Peddi has reportedly shown impressive traction in the North American market, where early premiere ticket sales crossed significant early milestones within a short span of time. Industry trackers suggest that the film’s overseas pre-release demand is being driven by Ram Charan’s global fan following and the growing appeal of big-budget Telugu cinema abroad.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and is one of the most anticipated releases in Telugu cinema, with expectations already high due to its scale and star cast.

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New Promotional Strategy Turns Heads

The buzz around Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is steadily growing stronger in international markets, with the film registering an impressive start in North American advance bookings. Early numbers suggest a promising trajectory for the upcoming release, both in terms of box office momentum and promotional innovation.

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Strong Opening In North American Advance Bookings

As per a report in 123Telugu, advance sales for Peddi in North America opened on a strong note and managed to cross the $100K gross mark within just 24 hours. This early performance has positioned the film as one of the notable overseas openers in recent times.

The report further highlights that Peddi has surpassed the early benchmark set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which had collected around $82K gross in the same 24-hour window. While the numbers are still in the early stage of tracking, the development has sparked excitement among trade analysts, who feel the film could be on track for a record-breaking run in advance bookings if the momentum continues.

Promotional Drive On Wheels Creates Buzz

Ahead of its release, the makers of Peddi have introduced a unique promotional concept aimed at boosting visibility. A video that recently went viral on social media shows a specially customised sports car designed as part of the film’s marketing campaign.

The vehicle features striking visuals, including a Peddi poster and stylised stills of Ram Charan from the film. Even the car accessories, including the key chain, have been customised to match the film’s branding, making it a fully themed promotional asset.

Sushmita Konidela Approves Innovative Campaign

In the viral clip, Ram Charan’s sister and producer Sushmita Konidela is seen inspecting the specially designed vehicle and giving her approval for the creative marketing initiative. The concept has been described as a fresh “promotion on wheels” strategy, designed to amplify pre-release buzz in an unconventional way.

The makers have also shared a caption around the campaign stating, “#PEDDI Car Get ready - an eruption at the BOX OFFICE begins June 4th,” signalling their confidence in the film’s theatrical impact.

With strong early overseas numbers and a high-energy promotional campaign, Peddi continues to build anticipation ahead of its global release.