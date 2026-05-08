Peddi has started its advance booking wave strongly in international markets, particularly in North America. Early reports indicate a robust performance with significant early milestones being crossed within hours of opening.
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Peddi Advance Booking: Ram Charan Film Leaves ‘OG’ Behind In First 24 Hours, Crosses $100K Mark
Peddi starring Ram Charan has opened strongly in North America, crossing $100K in 24-hour advance bookings and surpassing OG’s early figures.
- Peddi's advance bookings show strong overseas momentum, exceeding expectations.
- North American pre-sales crossed $100K within 24 hours.
- Film surpasses Pawan Kalyan's OG early booking benchmark.
- Innovative 'promotion on wheels' campaign generates significant buzz.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is the advance booking for the movie Peddi performing in international markets?
What is the significance of Peddi's advance booking performance in North America?
Peddi has surpassed the early benchmark set by Pawan Kalyan's OG in North American advance bookings, crossing the $100K gross mark within 24 hours. This positions it as a notable overseas opener.
What is driving the strong overseas pre-release demand for Peddi?
The film's overseas pre-release demand is being driven by Ram Charan's global fan following and the increasing appeal of big-budget Telugu cinema internationally.
What unique promotional strategy is being used for Peddi?
A unique 'promotion on wheels' strategy involves a specially customized sports car featuring Peddi's branding, posters, and stills of Ram Charan, designed to boost visibility.
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