Pawan Kalyan Gifts Director Sujeeth A Brand New Land Rover Defender After ‘OG’ Release

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has now gifted Sujeeth, the director of his recently released film, 'They call him OG', a brand new Land Rover Defender.

Taking to his X timeline to express his gratitue to actor Pawan Kalyan, an overwhelmed director Sujeeth wrote, "Best gift ever. Overwhelmed and grateful beyond words. The love and encouragement from my dearest OG, Kalyan garu, means everything to me. From being a childhood fan to this special moment. Forever indebted."

The director also posted pictures of himself with Pawan Kalyan and the new vehicle.

It may be recalled that director Sujeeth had penned a thank you note to his entire team just before the film's release. In it, he had said, " 'They call him OG' will be all yours in just few more hours... Excited, thrilled and at the same time a little sad that this journey of so many years is finally coming to an end and won't be the same from tomorrow."

"My deepest gratitude to my family and to everyone who stood by me at every step constantly pushing me forward. To my AD team and my technicians, I won't say more but I love you all. You stayed with me through every hurdle and every hiccup along the way," he said.

In particular, he said, "Thanks to Danayya garu and Kalyan Dasari for always being a pillar of strength and for trusting me throughout this journey."

He also went on to thank the other members of his crew, saying, "To Thaman anna, for always being supportive and giving everything he has for this film. Navin Nooli bro, can't wait for the audience to witness your magic on screen. Ravi K. Chandran sir and Manoj sir your brilliance in the making has elevated everything. Raghav bro and Neel Darshan thank you for bringing in all the magic. and Sachin for the amazing work."

He ended the statement saying, "Today, I can feel the euphoria around and the madness you are showing is beyond surreal. Watch it, celebrate it, enjoy it. And remember this is only the beginning. With the right things falling into place, this world will only grow bigger from here. Love you my Powerstar

For the unaware, 'They call him OG', which featured Pawan Kalyan in the lead, also featured actors Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG was being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film was by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing was by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film presented a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed and it hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

