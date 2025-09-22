OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Promises High-Octane Gangster Drama

OG Trailer Out: The makers of OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, have finally unveiled the trailer, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the action-packed world of the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film boasts a stellar cast including Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments, which shared the much-awaited trailer on Instagram on Monday.

Action, Chaos, and the World of OG

The Telugu-language trailer opens with a violent, gang-war-ridden Mumbai city where Emraan Hashmi’s menacing character is on the police’s wanted list, seemingly responsible for the escalating chaos.

As the trailer unfolds, Pawan Kalyan’s character emerges as the one powerful enough to end the reign of terror. Scenes of him wielding a samurai sword to take down gangsters and firing an automatic weapon in a hotel highlight his dominating presence in the narrative.

Teaser Highlights and Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut

Earlier, a special teaser titled They Call Him OG was released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. It introduced Emraan Hashmi as Omi, the ruthless antagonist, shown in a rugged look and set on a killing spree. One creative moment featured his character delivering a chilling birthday wish for 'OG' before revealing Pawan Kalyan’s fierce avatar, sword in hand.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema as the lead villain, with powerful background music by Thaman S adding to the intensity.

Release Date

OG is set to release in theatres on September 25, promising audiences a gripping gangster action drama on the big screen.