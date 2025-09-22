Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaOG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Promises High-Octane Gangster Drama

OG Trailer Out: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Promises High-Octane Gangster Drama

The trailer for "OG," starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, showcases a Mumbai-set gangster action drama. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features a stellar cast .

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)

OG Trailer Out: The makers of OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, have finally unveiled the trailer, giving fans a thrilling glimpse into the action-packed world of the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film boasts a stellar cast including Arjun Das, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film is jointly produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainments, which shared the much-awaited trailer on Instagram on Monday.

Action, Chaos, and the World of OG

The Telugu-language trailer opens with a violent, gang-war-ridden Mumbai city where Emraan Hashmi’s menacing character is on the police’s wanted list, seemingly responsible for the escalating chaos.

As the trailer unfolds, Pawan Kalyan’s character emerges as the one powerful enough to end the reign of terror. Scenes of him wielding a samurai sword to take down gangsters and firing an automatic weapon in a hotel highlight his dominating presence in the narrative.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Teaser Highlights and Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut

Earlier, a special teaser titled They Call Him OG was released on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. It introduced Emraan Hashmi as Omi, the ruthless antagonist, shown in a rugged look and set on a killing spree. One creative moment featured his character delivering a chilling birthday wish for 'OG' before revealing Pawan Kalyan’s fierce avatar, sword in hand.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema as the lead villain, with powerful background music by Thaman S adding to the intensity.

Release Date

OG is set to release in theatres on September 25, promising audiences a gripping gangster action drama on the big screen.

 

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Pawan Kalyan OG Trailer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget