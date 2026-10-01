Nushrratt Bharuccha Hospitalised In Bali Following Injury During Work Trip: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nushrratt Bharuccha reportedly suffered an accident while in Bali.

Actor is reportedly hospitalized, awaiting details on injuries.

Bharuccha extended her work trip for receiving medical treatment.

She also has a significant role in Tiger Shroff's upcoming film.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly suffered an injury after an accident in Bali. The actor was in Bali for a work commitment. According to a report by NDTV, the actor is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Nushrratt has not publicly spoken about the incident, and her team has also not issued a statement about her reported hospitalisation.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha Reportedly Hospitalised In Bali

As per the NDTV report, Nushrratt met with an accident during her stay in Bali and has extended her trip while receiving medical treatment. The actor had shared photographs from her Bali visit on social media around a week before the reported incident.

At present, there is no official information about the nature or severity of her injuries. Further details about her condition are awaited.

Nushrratt's Role In The Upcoming Film

Away from the reported accident, Nushrratt is also set to feature in Tiger Shroff's upcoming film. The project will mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, "The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices."

The film is also set to feature Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, according to Bollywood Hungama.

While the makers have kept details of Nushrratt's character under wraps, reports indicate that her part is expected to have significant importance in the story. Her role is reportedly more substantial than that of a conventional female lead.

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Nushrratt Bharuccha's Recent Films

Nushrratt was most recently seen in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa alongside Sohum Shah. Her recent feature film releases also include Chhorii 2, with both films arriving in 2025.