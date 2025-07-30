Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nivin Pauly Alleges Producer Forged His Signature To Register 'Action Hero Biju 2'

Nivin Pauly accused producer PA Shamnas of forging his signature to illegally obtain title rights for "Action Hero Biju 2," leading to an FIR.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:48 PM (IST)

In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly has filed a police complaint against film producer PA Shamnas, accusing him of forging his signature to illegally acquire the title rights for the upcoming film Action Hero Biju 2.

According to police sources, an FIR has been registered against Shamnas under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

Nivin’s Allegations Against Shamnas

In his complaint, Nivin stated that an agreement was signed in 2023 between him, director Abrid Shine, and Shamnas, under which all rights to Action Hero Biju 2 were assigned to his production house, Pauly Junior.

However, Nivin alleged that Shamnas “acquired the rights to the film's name from the Kerala Film Chamber by hiding the agreement.” He further claimed that a forged document with his signature was presented for this purpose. When these discrepancies surfaced during the investigation, the Palarivattom police registered a case against Shamnas.

The Case Filed by Shamnas Against Nivin

This legal battle is part of a wider dispute between the two. Earlier, Shamnas had filed a case against Nivin, claiming ownership of the film’s rights. He alleged that Pauly Junior Company had sold the overseas rights of the movie to another company without his consent.

Shamnas also alleged that after the box office failure of Mahaveeryar (2022), Nivin offered to pay him ₹95 lakh and later promised to make him a partner in Action Hero Biju 2, directed by Abrid Shine. He further claimed that Nivin persuaded him to spend around ₹1.9 crore on the film’s shooting.

Nivin’s Counter-Allegation

In his counter-complaint, Nivin accused Shamnas of conspiring to humiliate him in public and using threats to get his way while their contractual dispute was still under consideration.

The first installment of the franchise, Action Hero Biju (2016), directed by Abrid Shine and starring Nivin, was a major box-office hit, raising anticipation for its sequel.

 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Nivin Pauly PA Shamnas
Embed widget